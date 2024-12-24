Ten-man Wakefield AFC weather storm to earn crucial three points at Glasshoughton Welfare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield AFC are the form side in the NCE Division One but, thanks to a mixed start to the season and having played less games than most of their rivals, they went into the weekend’s fixtures outside the play-off positions in sixth.

That meant that Saturday’s game away at Glasshoughton Welfare was another must-win game should the Falcons hope to realise their promotion aspirations this season, writes Austin Ainsworth.

With recent history as an indicator, it was a good match for Wakefield to continue their hot streak, given they have come out victorious on each of their last two visits to The WrapStyl Stadium. Added to that, 12th placed Glasshoughton were without a win in four games.

With the constant flux of Wakefield’s early season, Steve Bodle’s side is now suddenly one that all but picks itself. And with that, his team was unchanged from last week’s crushing defeat of Dronfield Town.

After a confident start in blustery conditions, during which Jaydan Sandhu nearly gave Wakefield an early lead with a controlled volley from close range, Bodle did have some unplanned tinkering to do when Wakefield went down to 10 men after just 20 minutes.

Goalkeeper Paul Cooper – signed by Wakefield to cover for regular keeper Owen Evans during his three game suspension – was fast off his line in his efforts to cut out a dangerous Glasshoughton attack that saw their winger play his teammate in on goal.

Cooper was well outside his box and took ball and man but, in the eyes of the referee, not enough of the ball as he blew for a foul and then showed Cooper a contentious red card seemingly for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

With no substitute goalkeeper, striker Shay Evans-Booth donned the gloves and was immediately called into action with a fine, stretching save low to his left to stop the resulting free-kick creeping in at his near post.

Wakefield have now seen eight red cards in games this season and it is something that has cost them dearly thus far. With 70 minutes to play things looked ominous for the away side but, fortunately for the strong contingent of Wakefield fans in the crowd of 134, the only thing stronger than the gale-force wind was Wakefield’s resolve and will to win.

A tactical tweak due to the numerical disadvantage saw Wakefield’s wingers Callum Brooks and Curtis Morrison morph in to a hybrid front two, whereby they operated as a conventional strike partnership when on the attack, but shifted back to the wings when defending. The pair were excellent throughout and were involved in all of the away side’s best chances, the first coming 30 minutes in when Brooks was played in by an excellent Mo Gashi pass from deep, only to hit his shot over with the goal at his mercy.

He then turned provider minutes later when some good play down the right saw a neat exchange between himself and right-back Aaron Pilkington. Brooks eventually turned into the box and played a teasing cross across the six yard box, where Morrison was on hand to finish for his second goal in as many games.

Tactical tweaks only go so far in situations such as the one faced by Wakefield, with the willingness of players to run twice as hard and cover the work of two, key in their hopes of a positive result. No-one epitomised that more than Wakefield’s standout player in recent times, Scott Smith. He allowed his side to maintain a conventional attacking formation by operating as a midfield two all on his own, covering every blade of grass in another lung busting performance.

Behind him Chris Salt won every duel and cut out nearly every attack. The desire exhibited by them and the rest of the side laid the foundation for an improbable victory.

There were times, particularly in the second half, that Glasshoughton inevitably broke free. The first came early on when their player raced in on goal only to somehow sky his shot, under pressure from the terrier like Smith who was chasing back.

Wakefield then had a similar opportunity up the other end when Smith broke up play before releasing Brooks down the right. He played a good ball over to Morrison who ran into the box, opened his body but then curled his shot wide of the post.

Evans-Booth, outstanding given his unexpected positional change back to a role he did in fact occupy at youth level, kept his side in it with another fine save after the hour mark, reacting quickly to pounce down at his near post to cut out a good shot from within the box.

However, he and Wakefield looked to have finally been breached five minutes from time when the ball was bundled over the line from a Glasshoughton corner directed to the near post. Bizarrely, given there is no VAR facility in the 10th tier of English football, Glasshoughton had already lined back up in their own half to re-start the game after their celebrations, when the referee went to confer with his assistant and ruled the goal out for a foul on Evans-Booth on the line.

Wakefield, with the better chances in the game and a performance of outstanding character, arguably deserved the merciful twist, and went on to resolutely see the game out for a huge three points.

In somewhat of an anti-climax to all the euphoria of an epic win, Wakefield are unmoved in the league in sixth place. However, should they win their games in hand, they will be right within striking distance of top spot. Hypothesis is a dangerous game in football, but with nine league wins in succession, any Wakefield optimism is well founded.

Promisingly, with Bodle now 10 games into his reign as manager, the performances are matching those results too; five clean sheets and 26 goals scored serving as testament to that.

Attention will now surely, but briefly, turn away from football to festive celebration, with a free midweek over Christmas, before Wakefield return to action on Saturday at home to Harrogate Railway Athletic; kick-off 3pm.