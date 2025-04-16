The Last Bank secure second silverware with win over Vulcan in President's Trophy final
The youthful Vulcan outfit made a positive start as Last Bank keeper Oliver Deane had to make an acrobatic save to deny Ben Devine.
In a counter-attack at the other end, Nathan Garfoot forced goalkeeper Jack Randal into a noteworthy stop.
In the 12th minute, it was Last Bank who took the lead when a corner by Tom Joynt was headed in at the far post by captain Swain.
Devine was carrying the charge for Vulcan with surging runs, but the three-man rearguard of Swain, Angell and Logan Mauatt remained masterful.
Brothers Alfie and Harry Charlotte both forced saves from Vulcan goalkeeper Randal whose handling and positional sense was of a high standard.
Angell and Alfie Charlotte combined swiftly early in the second half before finding Finlay Gill at the far post who flashed his effort narrowly wide. At the other end, a deep free-kick by Max Wilson saw Harvey Sheard steer his header narrowly wide.
Last Bank looked the more potent side to add to their slender lead as Angell went close from Alfie Charlotte’s astute pass and Garfoot saw an effort parried by Randal before being desperately cleared off the line by Jack Baker.
Controversy in the 75th minute saw Devine breach the resolute defensive line with a surging run only to be seemingly upended inside the area by the on-rushing keeper Deane. An opportunity for an equaliser was denied with a free-kick in the opposite direction awarded instead.
Seconds later, an early free kick into the Vulcan half saw a rash challenge on a Last Bank player. The referee rightly played advantage and saw Angell score a gem of a goal on the turn from well over 30 yards out.
It was the best goal of the five Sunday finals played so far and worthy of being the winning to bring The Last Bank secure their second silverware of the season.
Man of the match award, sponsored by Pennines Trophies (Heckmondwike), was won by Angell. The match ball was sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure Community Centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.