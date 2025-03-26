The Last Bank win first-ever silverware as they upset odds to beat Neville Hill in cup final

Jubilant Championship One League Cup winners The Last Bank following their 5-1 final victory over Neville Hill FC.

A huge crowd saw The Last Bank produce a well controlled team performance to brush aside favourites Neville Hill 5-1 to secure their first-ever silverware in the Wakefield Sunday Championship One League Cup final at the Nostell MW complex.

​An early warning was posted with Neville Hill keeper Oliver Mead forced into an acrobatic save from Alfie Charlotte's rasping effort following good work by Greg Hunter in the sixth minute.

Bank did go in front on 12 minutes as Charlotte’s corner was headed home by Greg Hunter.

They made it two In the 37th minute from another corner when Mead lost control of the ball in the air and the alert Brad Olbison headed home from close range.

Five-star marksman for The Last Bank in their Championship One League Cup win over Neville Hill FC: (Left to right ) standing Greg Hunter, Bradley Swain and Bradley Olbison. Kneeling Alfie Charlotte and Joe Angell.

Mead then produced a double reactive save before livewire Charlotte pounced to steer home Bank’s third goal.

Stephen Hancock and Lewis Hayes forced Bank keeper Oliver Deane into excellent stops in the second half while at the other end the exciting Harry Charlotte saw his effort crash against the crossbar.

Banks added a fourth goal 15 minutes from time when their Horbury Town player Joe Angell struck a wonderful free-kick from 30 yards out.

Hill grabbed a consolation goal six minutes from time with an equally fantastic free-kick from Bobby Roberts. But Bradley Swain was also on target for The Last Bank who were jubilant at the finish and celebrated in front of their large following from their base in Pontefract.

Neville Hill were sporting and graceful in their defeat.

The man of the match award sponsored by Pennines Trophies (Heckmondwike) was won by Swain. The match balls were sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure ( Community Centre).