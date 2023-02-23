Thornes Strikers maintain unbeaten run in disability football tournament involving Leeds United and Bradford City teams

First up was a Leeds United team with the Strikers winning 2-0 thanks to an impressive defensive display with exciting counter attacking football.

Will put Thornes ahead after four minutes and fine goalkeeping from Leo as well as good tackling by Marley, Jamie, Seth and James preserved the lead. James’ cross was met by Will to make it 2-0.

The Strikers drew their second game 2-2 with Bradford City Green.

Will broke through the Bradford back line to open the scoring, but Bradford hit back to score twice.

James equalised from Will’s cross and Will came agonisingly close to a winner with a shot that hit the post.

Bradford City Diamonds were next up with the Strikers winning 3-2.

Jamie, Seth and James combined to set up Will to open the scoring with powerful shot. Leo then rolled the ball through the Bradford line for Will to score again with a well placed finish.

Bradford pulled a goal back before Will calmly made it 3-1.

Thornes players were beginning to struggle with injuries, but with no substitutes available they battled on. City scored again with two minutes left, but the Strikers held on for their win.

Thornes Juniors U12s came out on top 7-0 in a Challenge Shield match against Hall Green U12s.