Tom Hinton hits goal trail as Wakefield AFC maintain promotion bid

Tom Hinton scored twice for Wakefield AFC against Crowle Colts and Selby Town.

Back to back wins on the road have maintained Wakefield AFC’s challenge in the NCE Division One.

After they returned to winning ways against Goole, the Falcons faced tough trips to Crowle Colts and Selby Town and came through with 3-0 and 2-1 victories, writes Austin Ainsworth.

First up came Crowle on Tuesday night, a side unbeaten in nine games in all competitions and who sat one place above Jason Blunt’s men in fourth prior to kick-off.

Manager Blunt made two changes to the side victorious against Goole; Lance Friedrich rewarded for his first goal for the club in that match with his first start, and Owen Thomas returning to the side at left wing-back in a back three system.

With Ash Flynn the lone striker, there was a tweak to the formation previously used by Blunt, as Friedrich and Tom Hinton operated as two number 10s behind the striker in a system that will no doubt have set alarm bells ringing for any Manchester United fans in attendance. They need not have worried, as Wakefield demonstrated the formation made infamous by Ruben Amorim can work, in what was arguably their best performance of the season.

In a competitive first half opportunities were shared equally, although Wakefield had the more clear-cut chances, early on through Igor Mlynarski and latterly when Flynn was denied one-against-one.

It was ultimately a moment of magic that broke the deadlock just before half-time when Hinton’s sublime free-kick from 25 yards out went in off the underside of the crossbar.

The goal set Wakefield on their way to an utterly dominant second half performance, in which they stroked the ball about the pitch with ease.

Their high press bore fruit just after the hour when the home keeper’s attempted pass out was intercepted by Flynn, who ran into the box and rounded the goalkeeper only to be brought down. The striker picked himself up to calmly slot home the resulting spot kick.

Flynn, Wakefield’s top-scorer with 11 goals, could have had more, but was denied by some good goalkeeping. The marksman ultimately had to settle for an assist, as he teed up Hinton for Wakefield’s third.

The outstanding performance took Wakefield bouncing into Saturday’s trip to 17th-placed Selby, who had never tasted victory over the Falcons before. That record counted for nothing. though, in what turned out to be a tough outing.

Blunt made one change, Callum Nicell returning to replace Friedrich with the system staying the same. In sharp contrast to the game against Crowle, Wakefield never really had control and rode their luck at times.

Selby took the lead in the 11th minute through Harry Clapham, who raced ahead of his marker at the back post to divert the ball beyond keeper Drew Bremmer.

Wakefield toiled in a game of few chances, but did find an equaliser midway through the half; one that was initially credited to Wakefield defender Bolton Makwedza but later claimed by the increasingly goal-hungry Hinton in the light of an in-house video review.

Hinton’s curling cross initially appeared to have been touched by Makwedza, but went straight into the net.

Wakefield were slightly improved in the second half as they shifted to a 4-2-3-1 formation and subs Friedrich, Eliel Anku and Oli Robinson were involved in the winning goal.

A quick counter saw Anku excellently hold the ball up and lay it off to Friedrich on the left. He deftly dinked the ball back infield to Flynn who quickly drilled the ball back to Anku to complete a neat passing triangle on the edge of the Selby box. Anku then freed Friedrich down the left with an audacious flick and his cross was met by Robinson who showed great awareness to pass sideways for Hinton to bag his brace with a good, low finish.

The goal ultimately proved sufficient to secure the three points for Wakefield, though not without some jeopardy as Selby had good chances to equalise and – controversially – did see a goal ruled out by the linesman.

Nevertheless, with Wakefield’s defensive duo of Chris Salt and T’Nique Fishley having cleared everything else that was thrown at them in a late flurry of activity from the home side, The Falcons held on to make it three wins in a row with a victory that moved them to fourth in the league, just five points from the top.

There were plenty of other reasons for celebration too, as Wakefield’s maverick midfielder Mole reached 100 games for the club; a feat achieved in two spells with Wakefield in what is now his fifth season with the side. Mole remains Wakefield’s all time top-scorer with 52 goals in those 100 games and, with 20 assists added into the mix, his output from midfield has been truly remarkable. His role has changed in latter seasons, though not his contribution, as fans have become more used to seeing him covering every blade of glass in a deeper midfield position where he can control games.

It is a role that frees up other players to take the limelight, and after another jaw-dropping week, Hinton is the one currently grabbing that mantle as he himself perhaps seeks to match the ridiculous numbers put up by Mole in his early seasons. With four goals this week, Hinton now boasts a record of 18 goal involvements in 15 games this season.

The two players, part of an increasingly close-knit, cohesive and competitive squad, are no doubt crucial to Wakefield’s aspirations this season, as The Falcons now look to extend another winning run under Blunt.

Wakefield now have a little longer to prepare for their next fixture, another tough game on Friday evening as Wakefield travel to high-flying Worsbrough Bridge in a battle of third against fourth, kick-off 7.45pm.