Top referee Mark Clattenburg backs Castleford Community Football League

The Monday league at Castleford is set to become a real staple of sporting life in the town, as hundreds of players in the area look to start playing again, after months and months of inactivity damaged physical and mental health.

Matches are to kick off on December 5 and one of the world’s most famous referee is lending his support.

He said: “I am delighted to be a part of the Leisure Leagues family and help their leagues both in the UK and Ireland, throughout the world, and at the extraordinary international tournaments which they organise on a world level.”

Now it is all systems go and there are just a few spaces left for new teams and area manager Ellis Alleyne is delighted to be kicking off.

He said: “It’s fantastic to be able to come to communities like this and get everyone moving again.”

Teams will be competing for big prizes. The top prize for the winners is a chance to go to Benidorm with the whole team.

In addition Leisure Leagues are the only registered not for profit provider of football and they have a record of donating to good causes and charities across the country.

Ellis added: “We are proud to be different and players across the area already understand this.”

To claim one of the last few spaces, click here: https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/castleford-academy/castleford-monday/?ref_c=FCGX9iBhHWq4

The chance to referee with top officials like Peter Walton and Mark Clattenburg and the chance to test yourself in the six-a-side World Cup are among things on offer to new officials who sign up to the Castleford Community League.Leisure Leagues, who operate the competitions at Castleford Academy, are offering local people opportunities if they sign up to their referee’s induction nights.

Leisure Leagues area manager Ben Schumann explained the pathway that was being offered: “Our match officials are right at the centre of all we do and we love to see everyone reaching the top and going from the local 3G to the six-a-side World Cup.”Leisure Leagues are able to offer this opportunity because of their role at the helm of the ISF – the Governing Body for the world small sided football game – as Ben added: “Many of our referees have had the chance to go to the six-a-side Champions League, others have gone to Pakistan and took control of games involving the likes of Ronaldinho and Michael Owen. We are proud to be able to do this.”

All equipment is provided and you do not have to have refereed before.

