Trinity Ladies aiming for a first-ever place in first round of Vitality Women’s FA Cup

Wakefield Trinity Ladies FC news

Trinity are hosting Hull United knowing that a victory would make history as it would earn them a first-ever place in the first round proper.

The club is hoping for a big crowd to roar them on as they aim to make it a day to remember.

Kick-off is 2pm at the MDC Stadium, Fitzwilliam and entry is free.

Trinity warmed up for their big cup tie with a 6-3 North East Regional WFL win at Wallsend as Neve Renwick and Emily Heckler both hit hat-tricks.