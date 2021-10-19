Trinity Ladies aiming for a first-ever place in first round of Vitality Women’s FA Cup
Wakefield Trinity Ladies Football Club face one of the biggest games in their history when they play a third round qualifier in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup on Sunday.
Trinity are hosting Hull United knowing that a victory would make history as it would earn them a first-ever place in the first round proper.
The club is hoping for a big crowd to roar them on as they aim to make it a day to remember.
Kick-off is 2pm at the MDC Stadium, Fitzwilliam and entry is free.
Trinity warmed up for their big cup tie with a 6-3 North East Regional WFL win at Wallsend as Neve Renwick and Emily Heckler both hit hat-tricks.
They are currently in second place in the Premier Division.