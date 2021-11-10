Trinity Ladies ready for big FA Cup date at Millennium Stadium
History making Wakefield Trinity Ladies FC are aiming to reach the second round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup for the first time this Sunday.
They host AFC Fylde Women with the tie taking place at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium with a 1pm kick-off.
Trinity earned their place in the first round proper for the first time in their history with victory over Hull United in a nerve jangling penalty shoot-out.
The Wakefield team warmed up for their big cup tie with a league game against Harrogate Town Ladies, but went down 2-1.
They produced a strong performance in the first half and were deservedly ahead thanks to a header from Emily Heckler.
Conditions proved tough, however, and Harrogate hit back to level then net a winner.