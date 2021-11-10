Trinity Ladies ready for big FA Cup date at Millennium Stadium

Trinity Ladies FC

They host AFC Fylde Women with the tie taking place at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium with a 1pm kick-off.

Trinity earned their place in the first round proper for the first time in their history with victory over Hull United in a nerve jangling penalty shoot-out.

The Wakefield team warmed up for their big cup tie with a league game against Harrogate Town Ladies, but went down 2-1.

They produced a strong performance in the first half and were deservedly ahead thanks to a header from Emily Heckler.