Trophy treble for Carl Robinson as Glasshoughton Welfare look back on season

Carl Robinson was the big winner on the night, taking home three of the player awards while top goal scorer Lewis Stephens and Sam Nelson also picked up awards.

Glasshoughton manager Lee Vigars looked back on the campaign just finished, which saw Welfare finish a disappointing 17th in Division One of the NCE League despite producing better performances than the table would have suggested and having some good wins along the way.

He said: “The end of the season really has come at the right time with so many of our lads needing to rest up.

Award winners at Glasshoughton Welfare’s presentation night Sam Nelson, Lewis Stephens and Carl Robinson . Picture: Rob Hare

“We’ve literally patched up a side over the last two/three months due to the number of injuries we’ve picked up plus players missing through work and other commitments.

“The fact we have used nine different goalkeepers this season, including putting our top goal scorer in against Rossington shows just how much of a struggle it has been.

“We’re obviously disappointed where we have finished in regards to the league position, but we also believe it’s not a true reflection of what this squad can achieve when all match fit and there’s real belief within the camp that there’s so much more to come.

“There have been some fantastic performances and results along the way. Hallam and North Ferriby dominated the division throughout the season yet we pushed them both on all four occasions that we played them.”

Vigars added: “It’s been such a learning curve for so many of the players.

“The average age of our side is just 22 and most are playing in the NCEL for the first time, but there’s some real quality in there and with more experience of playing at this level and more time training and working together there really is the potential to kick on.

“Thanks to the supporters who come down to our home games week in week out no matter what the weather and get behind the lads. They really do appreciate it.”

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are now available to buy via the club website allowing fans to save £25 on adult entry and £15 for over 65s.