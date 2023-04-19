Update on Pontefract Collieries' game abandoned after Carlton Town player suffers concussion injury

Colls were winning 1-0 at the time the game was cut short following a concussion injury that resulted in an ambulance at the ground.

Just before the half-hour mark Carlton’s Niall Davie went down feeling the effects of concussion following an earlier head knock.

He was carried off the field, with Pontefract management squad helping with the task, and the game was halted while an ambulance was called.

Pontefract Collieries had their home game abandoned due to a player injury.

Davie was looked after and was seen sat up before he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The decision was then made to abandon the match due to player welfare and the player spent the night in hospital.

Carlton Town have since said that Niall has been released from hospital this morning and is now resting at home.

They thanked everyone who assisted in helping and looking after Niall during the game.

The fixture has now been rearranged for this Thursday evening, kick-off 7.45pm and will be free entry for all, with donations to Colls’ charitable causes appreciated.

In what action was possible in the game Colls went ahead when a long throw bounced to the edge of the box and Mikey Dunn’s took a touch before firing a volley past the Carlton keeper.

The visitors were proving competitive as they are fighting to stay in the Pitching In NPL East and Lloyd Allinson was forced to make a fine save to keep Ponte ahead before the early finish.

The in-form Dunn, meanwhile, has committed to the Pontefract club for another season after agreeing a new deal.

Colls were disappointing as they lost 2-1 at home to Long Eaton United last Saturday.

A Luke Cox own goal seven minutes from time following Dunn’s dangerous cross into the area was all they had to show for their efforts while Cox also scored at the right end for his team in his first half and Callum Minkley doubled the visitors’ advantage after the break.

Ponte travel for their final away game of the season this Saturday as they take on relegated Tadcaster Albion.