​Wakefield AFC are continuing to add to their squad as they bid to make it third time lucky in the NCE Division One in the 2024-25 season.

After narrowly missing out on promotion in their first two years in the league the Belle Vue club are attempting to put together a strong squad and have already signed up many of their stars from last term along with some exciting new recruits.

Latest to join include imposing six foot three goalkeeper Owen Evans who was a big part of Shirebrook Town’s promotion campaign ln 2023-24 and tall centre-back Keegan Townrow, who has arrived from the division higher where he played for Frickley last term.

