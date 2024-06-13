Wakefield AFC add three more signings to squad for 2024-25 season
After narrowly missing out on promotion in their first two years in the league the Belle Vue club are attempting to put together a strong squad and have already signed up many of their stars from last term along with some exciting new recruits.
Latest to join include imposing six foot three goalkeeper Owen Evans who was a big part of Shirebrook Town’s promotion campaign ln 2023-24 and tall centre-back Keegan Townrow, who has arrived from the division higher where he played for Frickley last term.
They are joined by wing-back Steve Smith, who played for NCEL champions Emley last season.