Wakefield AFC and Outwood Grange Academy team-up to develop young footballers both on and off the pitch

Wakefield AFC Women player Neve Renwick.

The partnership will see the establishment of both a male academy and female academy, which will be based at Outwood Grange Academy on Potovens Lane, Outwood.

Together, Wakefield AFC and Outwood intend to operate an official recognised English College Premier League Academy programme. It will offer 16 to 19-year-olds an opportunity to pursue a career in football, or in a related area, without having to give up their studies while being able to test themselves against teams from around the country.

Trials will be held next month for any current Year 11 student in the region. Those selected will attend Outwood Grange Academy Post 16 from September and become part of the Outwood Post 16 Football Academy.

As part of the programme students will study A Levels or other Level 3 qualifications, alongside receiving professional football training. The partnership has announced that UEFA accredited coaches are lined up to coach the players in a timetable that is structured around their academic learning.

The teams themselves will be led by Emily Heckler and Gabe Mozzini. Emily, who will lead the female team, previously played for Doncaster Belles and Huddersfield Town and appeared for England U19, U20 and U23 sides.

Gabe, who will lead the male team, is a UEFA B coach and has previously coached at the University of Wisconsin, leading Brazilian club Corinthians, and Championship side QPR.

Tom Highnett, Post-16 Lead at Outwood Grange Academy said: “This is an exciting development for our students, and one we cannot wait to get started with. The centre will provide the perfect environment for young athletes to develop in football whilst studying towards nationally recognised Level 3 qualifications.

“Through our partnership with Wakefield AFC, we offer a progressive pathway where athletes have the opportunity to progress to semi-professional standard while still being involved in education.”

Those selected to become part of the Outwood Post 16 Football Academy will attend a number of weekly training sessions and will benefit from the use of a Veo camera for video analysis, feedback and improvement.

To aid player development, the programme will also ensure that all students are exposed to a range of volunteer coaching opportunities, which have the potential to lead to employment.

Guilherme Decca, Wakefield AFC Chairman, added: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Outwood Grange Academies Trust, in which Wakefield AFC will provide football instruction at Outwood schools across the local region.

“Outwood are renowned for their incredible work in the community with a key focus on academic achievement and providing greater opportunities for young people, often in deprived communities.

“We do believe that a strong football program, for both males and females, will not only add to that offering but enhance it, and we are incredibly excited about the opportunity to provide such support and be part of the wider project.

"When we took over Wakefield AFC in late November 2021, we said that there would be a great emphasis on community engagement and doing things in a self-sustainable way. Today, we take a first, but very important step in that direction, and we are looking forward to what comes next alongside key partners.”