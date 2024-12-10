Wakefield AFC await NCE League ruling after controversial early end to game at Dearne & District
The Falcons were 2-0 up at the time the game ended after goals from Chris Salt and Jaydan Sandhu so were confident of making it eight league wins in a row, especially with their opponents down to 10 men.
They now await the referee’s report and a ruling from the NCE League on whether the result will stand or if the match will have to be replayed.
Wakefield believed the referee had not fully called the game off and after the lights came back on they should have restarted.
Wakefield AFC chairman Gui Decca put out a message to supporters on social media, saying: "We understand our supporters are frustrated by the controversial abandonment of Saturday’s match at Dearne & District.
"We share your disappointment and want to reassure you that we are working through the proper channels to seek a fair resolution.
"We have presented our case to the NCEL panel and trust that the correct decision will be made. We’ll keep you fully informed as this matter progresses.
"Thank you for your continued support. For those that travelled and had to be subjected to this farce, we are sorry but you know it was completely outside of our control. Once a decision is reached we will make sure you are looked after.
"Let’s be patient, wait, and together we remain committed to upholding the spirit of the game and competition."
Wakefield AFC dropped down to seventh, but have games in hand on all the teams above them and will be aiming to keep their winning run going at home to Dronfield Town this Saturday.