Wakefield AFC begin search for new manager after Junior Roberti quits following South Leeds defeat

Wakefield AFC’s topsy-turvy season plunged to new depths with the sudden resignation of manager Junior Roberti immediately following a chastening defeat away to South Leeds in NCE Division One.

The week had started in a much better place with the Falcons building on a hard fought draw at Selby Town in a memorably chaotic match, with a 3-1 home victory over Shelley on Tuesday – their first league win in four matches, writes Austin Ainsworth.

But the inconsistency that has marked Wakefield’s campaign so far resurfaced again as they could not follow up in a 2-1 defeat at South Leeds.

The result saw them drop to 12th, a worrying 12 points from the play-off places. And, it also prompted the immediate resignation of Roberti.

Junior Roberti has left his role as Wakefield AFC manager. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Although this season has not gone as he, or anyone associated with Wakefield, would have liked, he leaves the club with much gratitude and respect.

Having played a huge part in all of Wakefield’s success as assistant to previous manager Gabe Mozzini, he took charge of the club with six games left of the 2023-24 league season. His impact was huge, as the team won all six – including memorable wins over eventual champions Parkgate, as well as away to Wombwell Town – with 29 goals scored.

Wakefield eventually came up short in the play-off semi-final, but even with that, and this years underwhelming season, he leaves the club with a win percentage of just over 58%, and an average of 2.5 goals per game.

The search for a successor will begin immediately and their challenge will be to revive Wakefield’s flagging season and make the most of a clearly talented squad.

In the meantime, assistants Iain Trearty and Harry Turner will take temporary charge of Wakefield’s next match at home to 14th-placed Swallownest tonight (Tuesday).

For their midweek game against Shelley, there had been yet another change in goal as fan favourite George Bason made a return to the club following a season away.

In front of him Roberti stuck with a 3-4-3 formation, but Ben Holmes came into the defence with Jamie Allsop moving to left wing-back. There was also a completely new-look front three, with Akeel Francis, Sebastian Losa and Scott Smith all coming into the side.

Wakefield did not quite reach their desired standards of excitement and excellence, but were effective and efficient in the game.

The home side opened the scoring in the 18th minute with Bason making an immediate impact on his return. Just as Wakefield had quelled a goalmouth scramble in their own box, the keeper collected the ball and sprung Wakey’s counter-attack with a gargantuan kick out towards Smith who was on the shoulder of Shelley’s last man.

He took advantage of a big bounce as he backed into the defender in order to spin and meet the ball with an excellent first touch. Smith then darted in to the box and finished coolly to the far post for his second goal of the season.

Wakefield had been comfortable until that point, but took their foot off the gas and allowed Shelley back into the game with their increasingly lackadaisical use of possession.

An equaliser followed eight minutes before half-time when Wakefield were guilty of standing off in defence after initially giving the ball away. Shelley’s Joseph Booth found himself in possession 20 yards out with the freedom to touch and shoot, his fierce, swerving shot nestling inside Bason’s left post with the goalkeeper seeing it too late to even attempt a save.

The Falcons were better after the break and did enough to take the game away from Shelley.

Francis – again operating from an inside-right position despite the number nine on his shirt – was the difference with a hand in both of Wakefield’s second half goals.

He restored his side’s lead in the 56th minute, showing good instinct to follow Kieran Haigh’s excellent free kick in – which was initially well-saved – to meet the ball at the back post with a side-foot finish for his fourth goal of the season.

There was little by way of further goalmouth action, but Wakefield made it 3-1 with 15 minutes to play. Abdul Asamoah played a sublime ball over to find substitute Kiyani Morris’ run down the left.

Morris chopped inside on to his right foot and delivered a great cross to the back post, where Francis was again on hand after a well timed run. He finished well without taking a touch and was initially credited with the goal, however on closer inspection the keeper made a decent save to tip the ball on to the post, before Losa made sure of the points as he smashed the ball into the back of the net.

With Wakefield back to winning ways, there was reason for optimism heading into their away fixture with South Leeds on Saturday.

Newly promoted South Leeds – formerly Middleton FC – were enjoying a good start to life in the NCEL and started the match three places above Wakefield in eighth, however these are the games the Falcons need to start winning if they are to get back to the form worthy of promotion challengers.

Wakefield – with just one change seeing the return from injury of Owen Evans in goal – got off to the perfect start with a goal after just six minutes.

Morgan James delivered a menacing free-kick down the throat of South Leeds’ six-yard line, and the accuracy of the set-piece proved too much for South Leeds to deal with as one of their defenders diverted the ball into his own goal with a glancing header.

The lead did not last long as the Falcons were punished for standing off and gifting the home side too much time and space, James Law cutting in from the left to curl a brilliant shot beyond the reach of Evans in the 16th minute.

The goal, although a brilliant finish, was a reflection on how easy South Leeds were finding it to play through Wakefield. That was a trend that continued as the visitors were overrun and outnumbered in midfield, while the back three were pulled apart and exposed in wide areas.

Four decent chances followed for the home side in the next 15 minutes, with the scores remaining level only because of profligate finishing and an excellent save from Evans on one occasion when Wakefield had ceded possession right on the edge of their own box.

The keeper got even busier shortly before half-time with an outstanding triple save at his near post, Evans utilising every part of his body to somehow keep South Leeds out.

Captain Jack Durkin made way for Kiyani Morris at half-time, on the face of it Wakefield moving to a back four from their 3-4-3 formation.

Despite that alteration, there was little change to the pattern of the game, with Wakefield still unbalanced and too easy to play against. Formations and tactics aside, the intensity was missing as was any degree of composure on the ball – possession too often given up with hopeful long-balls going awry.

Things were not helped in the 62nd minute when Brady Coldwell was punished with a yellow card and a 10 minute sin-bin after a complaint to the referee.

Evans again kept things level, and on one occasion saved low at his near post before somehow rising back up to stretch a hand to keep out the rebound in what was an astonishing double save.

If not for his heroics the game would have been long gone for Wakefield, but they looked to be heading for an underwhelming point as the game moved in to the final 10 minutes. That was before the award of a free-kick for South Leeds 20 yards from goal.

Luca Grant stepped up with his left foot and curled a quite brilliant effort to Evans’ right, perfectly in the top corner and beyond his reach.