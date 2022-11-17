Lewis Stephens is one of three new additions to the Wakefield AFC squad.

The NCE Division One club have found their squad stretched at times this season in their first campaign at NCE level following promotion and have moved to add to their depth.

Kieron Ceesay has arrived after playing for Guiseley, Ossett United and most recently, Wakefield’s fellow NCE Division One side Horbury Town.

He is an attack-minded midfielder with great ball control and goal scoring record.

Striker Lewis Stephens has joined him at Wakey and is a proven goal scorer at NCE level, having scored 22 goals for Glasshoughton Welfare last season.

He has been playing in the NCE Premier this season, having turned out for leaders North Ferriby and Maltby Main.

Completing the trio of signings Owan Derrett, who has played for Doncaster Rovers U19s and Chesterfield U23s and is another with a great goalscoring record.