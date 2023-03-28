Skipper Daniel Youel scored a superb solo goal in Wakefield AFC's 4-1 win at Ollerton Town. Picture: mm10_sports_photo

That proved true this past week when, after the disappointment of a 5-2 home loss to Beverley Town in what was one of their poorest displays of the season, Wakefield bounced back in style away to Nostell MW and then Ollerton Town, with the guarantee of fourth place and a play-off spot the reward for a resurgent side, writes Austin Ainsworth.

After a composed, compact and clinical performance in midweek saw Wakefield dispatch Nostell 2-0 with goals from Jake Morrison and Owen Kirman, Wakefield made the trip to Ollerton on Saturday knowing victory would secure their place in the end-of-season promotion play-offs.

Manager Gabe Mozzini, having reverted to a 3-4-1-2 formation against Nostell, stuck with that successful formula against Ollerton. Jock Curran, who re-signed for Wakefield last week, continued alongside captain Danny Youel in the heart of midfield, while Kirman was rewarded for his winning goal with a first start since October.

Harley Blankley also made a rare start behind the strikers, in place of suspended Billy Mole; Lewis Stephens the second striker in front of him, with Jake Morrison rested as his return from injury continues to be managed carefully.

There was no sign of a Wakefield wobble as they were utterly dominant from start to finish, only rarely ceding possession to an Ollerton side that were starved of chances to threaten Callum Gladding in the Wakefield goal.

Wakey, having had half-chances to open the scoring from the off, took the lead midway through the first half when defender Haydn Ward found himself in an unlikely advanced position to powerfully head home a Mason Rubie cross; the goal his first for the club, while it was an incredible 11th assist of the season for Rubie.

The lead was well deserved and nearly doubled soon after when Ward turned creator to deliver an incredible, sweeping cross from deep that Stephens could only head wide of the post as he struggled to adjust his body to the flight of the ball.

Wakefield found some success in switching to a 4-3-3 midway through the first half and continued to float between the two formations in the second half, in a fluid performance full of artistry and flair that had all the hallmarks of Wakefield at their best.

However, despite another excellent sight of goal for Stephens in the 55th minute – an audacious chip that was somehow cleared off the line – the away side were made to wait for their second.

Captain and man of the match Youel was the man who appeared to have sealed the points in the 63rd minute when he capped off a brilliant, industrious performance with a fine solo goal.

Stephens, for once not on the scoresheet himself, settled for an assist when he clipped a neat pass over to the midfielder out on the right. With work to do and several options for a pass, Youel instead turned infield and drifted past several Ollerton defenders, before turning and drilling a perfectly placed shot with his left foot past the goalkeeper’s grasp.

With Ollerton still yet to have a shot of any kind and having survived camped in their own half, it was no doubt a real surprise to the 127 spectators when they found a route back into the game from a rare corner kick. It was a good delivery from the left towards the back post that allowed Tishaun Brown to rise above the Wakefield defence and loop a header back towards the other post. Substitute Kaydan Henry jumped to get his head to it, but Brown’s execution was sufficient to see the ball go in off the crossbar.

Any developing nerves from Wakefield were soon put to bed, however, when Blankley capped a classy performance with his second goal of the season. Youel had done well to hold the ball up in the left corner having received a throw-in, before turning in and delivering a reverse pass to Blankley just inside the left edge of the Ollerton penalty area. With the angle having presented itself, the number 10 opened up his body to curl a wonderful shot into the far top corner.

The victory and play-off position now all but secured, Wakefield – third highest scorers in the division – still found time to add to their tally in stoppage time through substitute Kieran Ceesay.

The goal was all of his own doing when he latched on to a clearance all of 30 yards out, before guiding a curling, left footed shot past the outstretched keeper into the top corner. The final act of the game brought his 11th goal contribution (goal or assist) in 18 appearances since joining the club.

Come-what-may at the end of this season, Wakefield can reflect proudly on securing a play-off spot and at least fourth position, no mean feat as a newly promoted side who would no doubt have been happy with a position in the top half of the table at the start of the season. Added to that has been constant flux on and off the pitch, and injuries to key players.

Time to reflect will come later, though, with three regular season games left to play; one of which could prove to be a rehearsal for the play-off semi-final when second-placed Rossington Main visit The Millennium Stadium.

