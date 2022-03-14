Wakefield AFC come up against steely reserve from Stocksbridge

Owen Kirman was man of the match for Wakefield AFC in their draw with Stocksbridge Park Steels Reserves. Picture: MM10 Sports Media

Stocksbridge, two league places below Wakefield in seventh, travelled off the back of an eye-catching result against top of the table challengers Penistone Church Reserves in their last match; a 4-1 home victory in midweek, writes Austin Ainsworth.

There were changes to the Wakefield side, after mainstays Red Bates and Morgan Butcher both moved to pastures new following the victory over Hepworth. As with any loss, there is always a gain to be had and that came in the form of starting opportunities for both Harley Blankley in midfield and Owen Kirman on the wing; Blankley making his first league start since the beginning of January and Kirman looking to impress from the start, after coming off the bench against Hepworth to provide an impressive assist for the winning goal.

Wakefield were slow out of the blocks and paid for it as a Stocksbridge midfielder was allowed too much space to drive a ball in. It was nodded on and attacker Jimmy Middleton took a good first touch before slotting the ball past keeper Henry Kendrick.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goal sparked Wakefield into life as they dominated possession from then on. The equaliser was not far behind, as Kirman bagged his ninth goal of the season in the 10th minute with a fine solo effort.

Brad Swain was the provider, as he took a throw-in high up on the right wing. Danny Youel dummied, leaving Kirman to latch on to the ball and cut inside on to his favoured left foot. Having done similar last time out prior to threading the ball through for someone else to score, on this occasion the wingman went it alone and struck a thunderous shot low to the goalkeeper’s left to level the scores.

Wakefield continued to dominate but were unable to test the Stocksbridge keeper. The most eye-catching event following the early goals was shortly before half time, when the returning Jock Curran - who last featured for Wakefield eight games ago - was brought on by manager Gabe Mozzini in place of Blankley in a tactical switch.

It was harsh on Blankley so early in the game, but was a change aimed at moving Billy Mole in to a more natural position closer to striker Jake Morrison, while providing a partner for Youel who had hitherto been the sole midfield pivot.

The change did work and in the second half Wakefield carried more threat, with much of their play higher up the pitch. Mole and Morrison combined early on when the former played an incisive ball with the outside of his boot in to the Wakefield number nine, who rounded the keeper but was unable to aim his shot on target from a tight angle.

Another good chance followed in the 64th minute when defender Cory Woodward found himself on the end of a dangerous cross from the right. He directed his header down to the near post, but the goalkeeper just saved close to the line; the referee deeming the whole of the ball had not crossed despite protestations from the Wakefield players and most of the 158 fans in attendance.

Wakefield continued to prod and probe but had to wait until the 80th minute for their best chance to win the match, when a penalty was awarded for an apparent foul on Kirman after another blistering run in from the right. Mole stepped up and took an unorthodox, straight and fast run-up before attempting an audacious Panenka chip. Unfortunately for him, and Wakefield, the ball floated over the bar, denying him his 14th goal of the season and his first in four games.

Events took a turn for the worst moments later, when captain James Morris was shown a straight red card after two combative, studs-up challenges in a matter of seconds. It was harsh on him for what appeared genuine attempts for the ball, however any argument against his dismissal would have been quashed by the reality that the challenges would have at least deserved a yellow each.

The numerical disadvantage did not appear to deter the home side who pressed on and could have had all three points in the dying embers of stoppage time. Man of the match Kirman made another good run inside to cross the ball from the right. It eventually landed for Morrison on the six-yard line who, under pressure from the encircling defence, hit his first time shot agonisingly over the bar.