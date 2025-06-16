Wakefield AFC confirm squad members for 2025-26 season

Akeel Francis has returned to Wakefield AFC.

Wakefield AFC's squad for the 2025-26 season is taking shape with 16 players confirmed for the NCE Division One campaign ahead.

After play-offs defeats in the last three seasons the Falcons will be aiming to finally get over the line and are looking for continuity with players stopping on including attacking midfielder Billy Mole and wide man Mason Rubie who are up there in the leading appearance makers in the club's history.

Forwards Kiyani Morris and Kenan McKenzie Grey will continue up front for Wakefield along with midfielders Scott Smith and Nana Nyarko.

Brad McGowan, Chris Salt and Igor Mlynarski will aim to be rocks at the back again, backed by goalkeeper Owen Evans.

Kiyani Morris is staying with Wakefield AFC.

Central midfielder Callum Nicell is one of the new boys, joining the Falcons after a successful season with Doncaster City.

He said: "After speaking with the gaffer and chairman I was convinced with the plan and style of play.

"I can't wait to get started and push for promotion."

Striker Akeel Francis has returned to the club after scoring 11 goals in 13 league games for the Falcons before making the move to Brighouse Town. He then went on to finish the season at National League North side Alfreton Town.

Jaydan Sandhu has left Wakefield AFC.

On his return he said: "I'm happy to be back and I'm looking forward to playing in front of our fans again.

"Next season is a big one and I'm confident that I can play a big part in taking the club where they want to be."

Another forward for next season will be Max Rhodes, who scored 52 goals in 80 games for Dronfield Town, and of who manager Steve Bodle said: "He's young, but has played a lot of games at step 6 and more importantly he can finish.

"He has bags of potential, a desire to get better and wants to test himself.

Callum Nicell is one Wakefield AFC's new signings.

"He is going to be a massive player for us. He works hard, runs in behind, stretches teams and can finish. He's a class signing."

The manager is also pleased to have secured the services of experienced goalscorer Ash Flynn for a second spell at Wakefield. He bagged 32 goals in 34 games for Maltby Main last term and has been a prolific scorer down the years at this level.

"Last season we really struggled in front of goal once Akeel left then Romario, we struggled to win games we didn't dominate," said Bodle.

"Bringing Ash in brings in some experience but most importantly goals. He was outstanding last year for Maltby and did well against us in both games.

"Ash is a class act and I'm buzzing he's agreed to join when his phone has been red hot with good offers."

Bodle is confident he has another good recruit in midfielder Harry Mitchell, who has joined from Sheffield FC.

He added: "Buzzing to get this one done. A top lad, class signing for this level.

"He's had numerous offers at step 3 and 4, but is keen to join Wakefield.

"He will be vice-captain with Salty and will be a massive leader in the dressing room."

Callum Semple, who came through the ranks at the Sheffield United academy, before making a move up to Scotland to play for Queen of The South and Ross County is heading for Wakefield and expected to make an impact.

On his signing, Bodle said: "Cal has had some time away but has been keeping himself fit and now seems buzzing to get back playing.

"The lad oozes class, gives us a platform to play a number of different styles and shapes and, quite honestly, the three we've got the back there would be a top three at step 4."

To make way for the new boys a number of players left the club, including popular midfielder Jaydan Sandhu and former professional Scott Loach who came out of retirement to cover the goalkeeping position with the Falcons late on last season.

Others to leave are Josef Turner, Callum Charlton, Nathan Whitehead, Morgan James, Mo Gashi, Kelan Swales, Anthony Dwyer, Shay Evans-Booth, Aaron Pilkington, Alex King, Curtis Morrison, Seb Losa and Kieren Watson.