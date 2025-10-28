Wakefield AFC enjoy success on two fronts after quick return to winning ways

Mo Conteh was man of the match in Wakefield's 6-0 win over Appleby Frodingham.

Wakefield AFC headed into this past week having hit a stumbling block last time out against Leeds UFCA when a disappointing home loss put an end to a run of excellent form and results.

There was now a chance for redemption on two fronts, with the Falcons in cup action on Tuesday evening at home as NCE Premier side Eccleshill United visited for a West Riding County Cup first round tie before then making the long trip to face relegation threatened Appleby Frodingham, looking to make progress back up the NCE Division One table, writes Austin Ainsworth.

Despite Eccleshill’s higher league standing, Wakefield manager Jason Blunt made a raft of changes as he looked to rest first team regulars, while finding minutes for the rest of his squad. He did stick with what is becoming his preferred 3-5-2 formation; Lorenzo Tejeda making just his second Wakefield appearance in a back three missing captain Chris Salt. Similarly, Luke Malinder made his first appearance in goals.

There was also a new look midfield, as Corey McCombe and James Tetley made rare starts, with Zante Rose-Campbell operating as wing-back. Blunt also opted for the unlikely strike partnership of Lance Friedrich and Oli Robinson – neither recognised strikers. Billy Mole, Igor Mlynarski and T’Nique Fishley were, however, on hand to provide some experience and first team continuity.

Robinson – electric all night, offering an injection of pace and quality on the ball – laid down an early marker for what would eventually become a man of the match performance with a goal after just five minutes.

McCombe played a starring role in the goal, driving through midfield before shifting the ball sideways to Robinson 20 yards from goal. The young attacker burst past two defenders and into the opposition box, before beautifully slotting the ball low to the keeper’s left.

The away side responded and equalised on 21 minutes when Zackary Sangster stuck a toe out to divert the ball in the opposite direction to which Malinder was diving.

The game remained even until a pivotal incident in the 39th minute when an Eccleshill defender was controversially sent-off after being deemed to be the last man as he denied Friedrich a goalscoring opportunity.

Wakefield went on to boss the game in the second half, carving out several good chances. A breakthrough eventually arrived in the 79th minute as defender Kenneth Effah travelled upfield for a set-piece. He continued to loiter in a striker’s position after the ball was cleared, as Wakefield expertly recycled the ball from left to right with intricacy and precision.

Eventually substitute Bolton Makwedza cut the ball back from the right for Robinson to loop an in-swinging cross to the back post. Effah rose high to power through the defender, making minimal contact with his initial header but showing enough strength to get the other side of his marker and tap the ball into the net to secure Wakefield’s progression in the cup.

That left a more familiar looking Wakefield side with the task of completing a perfect week on Saturday, as they travelled to Appleby looking to make amends for a lacklustre and flat performance in their previous league outing. The formation remained the same but nine changes were made to the starting 11 from midweek, with the only notable absentee being the suspended Mole.

Wakefield’s last trip to this ground was a truly frustrating affair, as a stubborn Appleby side held them to a damaging draw just as they were pushing for the league title last season. But this game could not have been more different as a rampant Wakefield utterly dominated the home side in every metric and went on to win 6-0.

Akeel Francis – with seven goals in seven games prior to an injury sustained two months ago – marked his recent return from injury with a goal after Mo Conteh had been the creator.

And it was 2-0 just before half-time as Ash Flynn, who put in another imperious display, calmly picked his spot after meeting Makwedza’s cross.

The Falcons upped the ante in the second period, Flynn adding Wakefield’s third – his 17th of the season in 21 games in all competitions – after another flowing move involving defender Owen Thomas.

Wakefield were now toying with Appleby, sustaining long periods of possession with supreme confidence. One such passage of play in the 55th minute eventually saw Francis spark things into life with a visionary through-ball to find the looping run of Tom Hinton into the box from the left. Hinton then fired the ball high into the net to continue his own purple patch, with what is now his 21st goal involvement in just 19 games.

The Falcons were cruising to victory and were denied further goals by both luck and some excellent goalkeeping; Flynn missing out on a hat-trick as he twice went close late on.

There was still time for Wakefield to extend their lead, however, with substitutes Rose-Campbell and Robinson leaving their mark on the game as it drew to a close.

Rose-Campbell benefited from excellent work from Robinson before his shot took a deflection on its way into the net.

Robinson, not content with just an assist, then added a goal of his own with the last move of the game.

Having solidified their play-off position of fourth Wakefield will now look to carry this form into another tough test at home in their next fixture against eighth-placed Maltby Main on Friday, kick-off 7.45pm.