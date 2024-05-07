Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having finished fourth for the second time in two seasons in the NCE Division One, another play-off semi-final awaited the Falcons against ambitious Shirebrook, who finished third, three points ahead of them, writes Austin Ainsworth.

As the side in the top five that had arguably proved Wakefield’s most challenging opposition in the regular season – Shirebrook having claimed a convincing win at their ground after a draw earlier in the season at Belle Vue – the Derbyshire side went into the game as favourites.

However, in a slight boost for Wakefield, Shirebrook’s right of home advantage was ceded with their ground unavailable, meaning the match was played on neutral territory at Parkwood’s Roundwood Pavilion.

Billy Mole was back after a long suspension, but could not help to get Wakefield AFC into the NCE Division One play-off final.

Wakefield manager Junior Roberti had just about the same pool of players to choose from that had seen him win all six of his league games since taking charge of the club in March, defender Jack Cairney the only notable absentee, as Billy Mole made his long awaited return to the squad after suspension; taking up a place on the substitutes bench.

Ben Holmes came into the centre of the back three in place of Cairney, while top scorer Mason Rubie returned to the starting line-up at right wing-back in Wakefield’s 3-4-3 formation. That meant Jordan Helliwell moved to midfield alongside Jaydan Sandhu, behind a front three of Slater Barnes, Ben Gelder and Oliver Rodriguez.

With anticipation, excitement and a healthy dose of nerves having built up for what felt like an eternity following Wakefield’s 4-1 victory away to Nostell MW in their last match, kick-off finally arrived in front of a decent crowd of 507. Unfortunately for Wakefield, no sooner had the big occasion arrived than it had passed them by.

Almost immediately from kick-off alarm bells were ringing as a hungry looking Shirebrook came flying out of the blocks, almost taking the lead after five minutes only for goalkeeper George Bristol to make a good save.

Mason Rubie finished as top scorer for Wakefield AFC with 20 goals in the 2023-24 season. Photo by Mark Parsons

Moments later Wakefield’s keeper had the woodwork to thank though, when he misplaced a pass out from the back which led to two further shots.

Wakefield were struggling to get out, their only reprieve coming with a 10 minute stoppage to the game due to a medical incident in the crowd.

When play resumed, it was more of the same and Shirebrook’s opening goal came almost immediately following a controversially awarded corner as it led to a free-kick that was drilled through a sea of legs for Kieren Watson to tap home from inside the six-yard box.

Wakefield looked leggy, loose, lackadaisical in possession and lacking in ideas and went two down when Watson struck again.

Aside from a decent looking penalty shout for Wakefield just before the second goal that was waved away, they rarely threatened Shirebrook; their best chance coming through Helliwell after half-an-hour, when Sandhu fired a pass through to him inside the box.

Helliwell controlled and turned well, but fired his shot across goal.

Having come so close to halving the deficit, Wakefield then found themselves in a world of trouble when a clumsy challenge inside their own box led to the award of a Shirebrook penalty. Watson did not pass on the chance of a first half hat-trick, firing his shot straight down the middle of the

goal to make it 3-0 after 34 minutes.

With Mole already on before half-time, Roberti also introduced Nathan Hawkhead and Sebastian Losa at the start of the second half, but the changes did not bring an unlikely comeback, with Shirebook able to

keep Wakefield at arm’s length for the remainder of the game.

An industrious Rodriguez did manage to draw saves from the Shirebrook goalkeeper with long-range efforts either side of half-time, but Shirebrook were otherwise comfortable and eventually added their fourth on the hour.

The goal was one to forget for Wakefield as Callum Charlton’s attempted headed back-pass fell short of Bristol, allowing Kiyani Clayton the chance to snatch the ball, upon which he rounded the keeper and dribbled the ball into goal.

That was more than enough to see out a convincing, deserved victory for Shirebrook with the Falcons unable to muster any response.

Even great teams have days were things do not go right and, unfortunately for Wakefield - no doubt a match for any team on their day - their off-day came in the biggest game of the season.

It means the dream of promotion will have to wait for another year, but should not take away from an excellent season filled with far more highs than lows.

On the face of it Wakefield are in the same position they were as last year, but that does not tell the whole story of some of the progress made in their second season in this division, a year in which the overall standard of the league has been higher, particularly with the strength and consistency of the sides at the top.

On the pitch, Wakefield are the league’s top scorers with an incredible 145 goals; they have won more games and scored more goals than they did last year, while losing less and conceding fewer.

Several players have also made defining contributions and shown they are of the calibre required to achieve promotion; there are too many to name but special mention must go to Sandhu with an unbelievable 16 goals and 29 assists from 50 games; and Rubie, who has managed to add goals to his game, bagging 20 to make himself top scorer for the year.

Captain Jack Durkin has been an almost ever-present at the back, marshalling the side with excellence, while Rodriguez and Barnes have dazzled and delighted in equal measure on the wings, the latter reaching 15 goals in just 18 games.

All of that is matched only by the progress off the pitch; with Wakefield’s move to Belle Vue seeing an incredible surge in attendances and a community of fans, volunteers and players that have grown closer and stronger.

Of the 10 highest attended league matches this season in the NCE Division One, Wakefield were involved in seven of those fixtures, with six of them coming at home.