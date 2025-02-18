Wakefield AFC frustrated at goalless draw as NCE Division One title race hots up

The fight at the top of NCE Division One is starting to hot up after Wombwell Town defeated league leaders Horbury Town last week – and with Wakefield AFC on a run of 14 wins from 15 they went into their fixture away at Shelley knowing a continuation could see them in a position to eventually overhaul Horbury, once games in hand are played.

Wakefield, laser-like in their focus of late, would have only had their eyes on the game at hand, however, and Shelley – 15th in the league, but having already taken points off two of the teams above Wakefield this season – were never likely to be pushovers for the Falcons, writes Austin Ainsworth.

Things were also made less straight forward for Wakey manager Steve Bodle, who had goalkeeper Owen Evans and striker Shay Evans-Booth unavailable. That meant more work in the transfer market as Tom Crosby and forward Romario Dunne were both signed in the last week – the latter on a short-term loan, having more recently played several steps higher than the NCEL.

Crosby went straight into the line-up to become Wakefield’s 10th different goalkeeper to feature this season, while Dunne also started up front in what was otherwise a team unchanged from last week’s win over Selby Town.

Goalless draws are a rare occurrence in the chaotic lower-echelons of the English football pyramid and they are even rarer for Wakefield who, prior to this game, had only featured in two in their near three seasons in the NCEL. However, that is what occurred on a disappointing day for the Falcons, who were dominant throughout but struggled in front of goal.

The greatest interest from a Wakefield perspective was the chance to see new signing Dunne in action and, similarly, another opportunity to see Billy Mole from the start after his recent return to the club.

Those two were Wakefield’s brightest sparks and the former nearly had a dream start moments after kick-off when a Shelley attack was intercepted by Scott Smith, who played a long ball up to the striker. He backed into his marker and spun him with ease, but farcically, just as he raced through on goal with only the goalkeeper to beat, the referee’s attention was drawn to his linesman in Wakefield’s half who had raised his flag for Shelley’s initial attack. The whistle was blown and play brought back for a Wakefield free-kick, despite the Shelley attacker having never received the ball.

More was to come from Dunne, who later showed his prowess on the edge of the Shelley box when he nonchalantly took a ball down on his chest and fired a looping volley over the keeper that landed just the wrong side of the bar.

Fellow new signing Crosby was largely a spectator in the Wakefield goal, mainly taking the chance to impress through his command of the box and distribution. However, he saved his side in the 10th minute with a fingertip save to tip a fierce, close range shot over the bar in what was Shelley’s only attempt on goal in the game.

For all of Wakefield’s positive play and command of the game, the Shelley goalkeeper was equally underworked, as only two of the away side's 17 shots found their target.

Mole – a livewire in all areas of the pitch – looked every bit the player that many fans would argue has been Wakefield’s best in their short history, but he was again unlucky in front of goal as he continues to struggle to get the monkey off his back and become the first to reach 50 goals for the club.

He had two good efforts in the first period and then shortly after the start of the second half made an excellent run across the face of goal to meet Mo Gashi’s cross at the near post. He controlled the ball beautifully but could only turn and strike his shot off the outside of the post from a tight angle.

Manager Bodle shuffled his pack midway through the half, bringing Jaydan Sandhu on in an attacking move that saw winger Kiyani Morris move to right-back, and Wakefield shift to a new system with two number 10s and two central strikers.

Sandhu made an impact in and around the box and was at the heart of more refereeing controversy when he took control of the ball near the penalty spot, but was bundled over from behind in what appeared a stonewall penalty that was not given.

Nothing seemed to work for Wakefield, who eventually reverted to a more conventional, 4-2-4 formation, in an effort to stretch the pitch. Chances did come towards the end of the game, the best right at the end when defender Chris Salt rose to meet a corner kick, headed the ball down on the line from two yards but somehow saw his effort saved by the lightning reactions of the Shelley keeper.

It meant Wakefield had to settle for a draw, a result that stretches their unbeaten run to 16 games, but ultimately a result that will feel more like two points dropped than one point gained.

It would be fantasy to suggest Wakefield will win every game between now and the end of the season, so games like this were always going to come along. And, positives remain, particularly through their continued excellence in defence and their overall dominance of the game.

There will no doubt be more twists and turns this season, particularly as Wakefield – who remain fourth – next face a trip to Brigg Town, who themselves held Horbury to a draw on Saturday. That fixture comes quickly, with Wakefield making the long trip to Lincolnshire tonight (Tuesday), kick-off 7.45pm.

They are back at home when taking on South Leeds on Saturday.