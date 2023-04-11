With fourth place, and a place in the promotion play-off semi-final already secured, the only question hanging over the fixture at Parkgate was whether manager Gabe Mozzini would look to rest key players, writes Austin Ainsworth.

He opted to name a strong side and, perhaps seeking to ensure match fitness, fielded key attacking duo Jake Morrison and Billy Mole for the second game in succession after injury struggles for both this season.

They were joined by Romario Vieira at the front of a 3-4-1-2 formation, striker Lewis Stephens and captain Danny Youel the only real notable absentees from what could be an expected line-up in next week’s crunch game; Jaydan Sandhu returning to the midfield in place of the latter.

Mason Rubie had Wakefield AFC's best chance in their defeat to Parkgate.

One point above the relegation zone, Parkgate’s focus was entirely different prior to kick-off, as they knew only a win would ensure they go into their last game in midweek with survival in their own hands.

Not surprisingly, it was clear to see who had the most riding on the game almost straight from kick-off, as Parkgate – the better side throughout – made a good start and never really looked back.

They rattled the bar with the first attack and soon had the ball in the back of the net. It was a good goal from Parkgate’s perspective, but Wakefield were left exposed when an isolated Jock Curran was crowded out in the middle of the park.

The ball was played out to Joshua Nodder who closed in from the right. With Wakefield’s back three chasing back into position, he moved the ball onto his left foot to smash a shot over goalkeeper Henry Kendrick.

Wakefield were neat and tidy in possession but rarely threatened to score themselves, their best chance coming from right wing-back Mason Rubie whose quick interchange with Morrison on the right set him on a darting run past several players down the wing.

Rubie was unfortunate not to get his sixth goal of the season having turned in on goal as the ball bobbled prior to his shot, which subsequently flew over the bar.

Aside from a stretching header from Morrison at the back post, which he could only divert in to the side netting, it was Parkgate who had the better chances, their best a low shot from distance that had Kendrick beat but could only rattle the woodwork for the second time in the half.

Mozzini made changes at half-time, bringing on captain Danny Youel, Callum Gladding in goal and Haydn Ward at right-back as Wakefield shifted to a 4-3-3 formation.

The course of the game did not really change, although could have done when Morrison’s deflected cross led to strong appeals for a handball in the box that was not given.

Morrison made way for Lewis Stephens in the 58th minute, the latter looking to extend his 15 goals for the season after four games without a goal – almost a drought by his lofty standards of well over a goal every other game.

Stephens did not get the opportunity to drag his side back into the match as, no sooner had he arrived on to the field, Parkgate doubled their lead.

Their player had worked it down the left and found space to cross towards the back post. Ahmed Tahar was unmarked and engineered a good header into the ground that bounced back up and just under the crossbar.

Other than shots from distance, Wakefield were unable to come close to pulling a goal back and were thankful for Gladding just before time when he made an excellent, one-on-one save to deny Parkgate a third; the home side deserved victors after a courageous, committed display.

For Wakefield, the result was unwanted but ultimately unimportant, the gravity of this week’s play-off fixture likely to be the only thing they need to ensure there is no doubts about their motivation, form and focus at kick-off.

With the main aim of getting through the game without any suspensions or injuries, manager Mozzini will now face the difficult, but favourable, question of which line-up to field next week, with a strong squad to choose from.

And, after all eyes were on Rossington Main last week as the likely opponents in the play-offs, Harrogate’s draw away to Glasshoughton ahead of their final game in midweek against champions Campion, now also leaves the question as to who the semi-final opponents will be.

As it stands, Harrogate will need to win to move back into third, meaning it is now them who could stand in-between Wakefield and a play-off final.

Wakey will head into the game, no matter the opposition, off the back of an incredible first season in the NCE League; fourth their final position, having won 22 of their 38 games.

Although they are yet to beat either of their two possible opponents, confidence should be high with the belief they can beat any side in this league on their day.