Fit again Jake Morrison came off the bench for Wakefield AFC, but could not shoot them to victory at Houghton Main. Picture: mm10_sports_photo

If previous results were anything to go by, an emphatic 5-0 home win by Wakefield in the early season reverse fixture would have left a betting man confident of fifth-placed Wakefield making it five wins from five in the league against a Main side who started the game 10th, writes Austin Ainsworth.

But it was not to be as on a blustery and rain-hit day, Wakefield were left frustrated by a dogged, defensive showing from the home side.

Weather conditions aside, the foundations for a positive result appeared solid for Wakefield, who had the pleasure of visiting what is arguably the best playing surface in the league and also had the bonus of top scorer Jake Morrison making a return to the bench after injury.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Gabe Mozzini named an otherwise full-strength side, Morgan Butcher the only notable absentee from the starting line-up having been deemed fit enough only for the bench due to illness.

Houghton made a quick start and tested goalkeeper Henry Kendrick almost immediately, as he made a fine save with his feet when the Main striker ran in. That quick start was unfortunately not a precursor of things to come as the remainder of the half was almost as drab as the inclement weather.

Wakefield had to wait almost 30 minutes for their first real chance of the match, Owen Kirman - who scored against Main in the reverse fixture - seeing his close-range shot blocked at the back post after a good corner. He was unfortunately denied any other opportunity to add to his season’s tally of eight goals, as he was forced off injured minutes later with Mason Rubie his replacement.

Wakefield’s best moment of the half came just before the stroke of half-time when Danny Youel thought he had grabbed the lead with an audacious 25 yard half-volley into the back of the net. Red Bates appeared to have bagged another assist in a season of many when he skilfully juggled the ball over his marker’s head and laid it off for Youel in the build-up, before the referee made the first of a number of strange interventions by blowing for an apparent foul.

It was not obvious what the referee had seen but Bates, and the rest of the Wakefield faithful, appeared dumbfounded when the Wakefield man also received a yellow card to compound matters.

Houghton Main’s game plan had been clear, as they sat deep and defended in numbers, often going long if and when they did gain possession of the ball from Wakefield. The wind had played havoc with most of the home side’s attempts to initiate such attacks in the first half and with the wind in their favour in the second half they carried more threat as defenders Cory Woodward and James Morris had to be alive to the danger with a largely dominant aerial showing.

Mozzini looked to add some cutting-edge to Wakefield’s monopoly of the ball in the second half and introduced Morrison from the start. He had a good chance to add to his 17 goals almost immediately when he headed straight at the ‘keeper from a corner, before Morris saw his attempted shot from the rebound well-blocked.

Morrison was in again moments later after a good run and, with Bates in space for what appeared a simple, square ball, he opted to go alone instead but fired his shot over the bar. The signs were initially positive that Wakefield would find a goal in those early stages however the tempo again dropped off as Houghton Main appeared happy to frustrate matters in order to hold what they had.

Wakey's only other real chances came late on when Rubie hit the post with a long range cross-cum-shot and Bates headed over as he clattered in to the back post.

On a day of disappointment all around, the biggest one was the performance of the referee who inadvertently contributed to the game’s disjointed and chaotic nature; with a host of yellow cards handed out approaching the last five minutes as the game descended into chaos.

Wakefield midfielder Luke Blackburn was forced to leave the field due to a blood-stained shirt as the Main goalkeeper prepared to take his goal-kick. The referee appeared to wave play-on and also invited Blackburn back on to the field, as the keeper delayed in an apparent effort to time-waste. He was shown a yellow card for his actions but pleaded innocence as he pointed to Blackburn allegedly having entered the field illegally. Blackburn himself was then shown a yellow, leaving everyone confused as to how both players could be at fault.

Moments later there were fisticuffs after a robust Morgan Butcher tackle provoked another yellow card and an angry response. The Houghton dugout entered the field as more time ticked away needlessly, with the referee taking an age to show each of the aforementioned players the cards. Inevitably only four minutes were added on at the end, as the match ended goalless.

The result was arguably no more than either side deserved, with Houghton lacking in any real ambition; their rapturous celebration at the final whistle evidence of their satisfaction with the draw.

For Wakefield, their solitary shot on target in the second half was perhaps proof that they did not quite do enough to win the game. Their control of the match and a clean sheet for Kendrick - who only had one meaningful save to make throughout the 90 minutes - will bring some semblance of encouragement, however Wakefield finished the day the more disappointed of the two sides at the conclusion of a match they would have considered winnable.