Wakefield AFC looking for support after putting in application for new base in Walton

Results may not have gone as they would have liked in recent weeks, but Wakefield AFC are hoping their future is bright after identifying an area in the city where they would like to be based.

The Falcons have submitted a pre-application to Wakefield Council for the development of a sporting facility at Brook Farm, in Walton.

This marks a significant step forward in the club’s ongoing commitment to investing in the local community and enhancing sports infrastructure within Wakefield.

The proposed Brook Farm project is designed to provide extensive benefits not only for Wakefield AFC but also for Walton residents, other sporting organisations, schools and junior athletes.

An aerial view of the area where Wakefield AFC hope to set up a new home.

The facility will initially include a football pitch, clubhouse, gym, locker rooms, and a small bar area and initially will be where the first team and their junior sides train.

Future expansion plans involve additional pitches, covered stand with 500 seats and additional facilities suitable for both football and racquet sports, providing increased opportunities for recreation and local engagement.

Throughout the initial consultation process, Wakefield AFC, whose first team have an agreement to play at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium for the rest of this season and next year, have had positive discussions with council leaders and Walton community representatives.

They say feedback so far has been encouraging, highlighting a shared enthusiasm for the project’s potential to create local jobs, support nearby businesses and provide recreational opportunities for the community.

The pre-application submission is an early step in a thorough and collaborative planning process.

Wakefield AFC are continuing to speak to Walton residents and community stakeholders as they aim to to ensure that the final application addresses local concerns and benefits all parties involved.

Chief executive Gui Decca said: “Three years ago, Wakefield AFC was broke. Turning this club around required significant time, money, and optimism.

"This new sporting facility at Brook Farm represents an essential step toward sustainability and community engagement.

"My first visit to Brook Farm was back in August, 2022, and while nothing worthwhile comes easily, we’re proud to be taking this important first step.

"I want to thank my colleagues on the board, Andre and Rodrigo, for their constant support, and our amazing fans, staff and volunteers who are not just following Wakefield AFC, but actively building this football club.

"You can be sure there will be a lot of opportunities to get involved once we get our approval.”

Wakefield AFC have invited all their fans living in the area to actively support and get involved by attending meetings organised by Walton Parish Council and engaging directly with the club.