Wakefield AFC management team stay on for 2025-26 season

Wakefield AFC manager Steve Bodle is to remain in charge at the club next season. Picture: Steve Biltcliffe

Manager Steve Bodle has committed to another year in charge of Wakefield AFC after they narrowly missed out on promotion in the season just ended.

Bodle took over 13 games into the 2024-25 campaign and guided the club to a third place finish before they were unlucky to lose out in a play-off semi-final.

And he has been backed to try to help the Falcons to a promotion that has eluded them since they joined the NCE League despite reaching the play-offs in all three of their seasons at this level.

He will continue to be joined by his assistants Lee Needham and Iain Trearty.

The trio took over during a difficult period, following a return of 16 points from the opening 12 fixtures and after a record unbeaten run they came close to taking the club to the top spot they needed for automatic promotion.

A club statement read: “Over the last few months they’ve shown great commitment to the club, work discipline and organisation.

"Although the final result was not what we all hoped for, the nature of last season, with a mid-season management change and the natural squad rotation that follows, it was always going to be less than ideal in terms of stability and building a clear style of play.

"We are looking forward to having a full pre-season with them and building a strong squad, establish a playing identity and start strong to avoid disruptions of seasons past. "The board also notes that the club is moving into a new phase, where securing and developing our facilities will be the top priority. We are working non-stop on various solutions, short and long term, and positive progress is being made.

“Thanks again for the support, being the #1 attendance in the league and seeing the crowds gives everyone at the club, staff, management and volunteers, the motivation to keep pushing the club forward."

Wakefield AFC statistics from the 2024-25 season:

Games played: 50; wins 33; draws 4; losses 13; win percentage 66%; goals for 110; goals against 44; clean sheets 21.

Scorers: Kiyani Morris 12; Akeel Francis 12; Jaydan Sandhu 11; James Eyles 8; Mo Gashi 6; Kelan Swales 6; Sebastian Losa 5; Shay Evans-Booth 5; Curtis Morrison 5; Kenan McKenzie-Grey 4; Callum Brooks 4; Bradley McGowan 4; Chris Salt 4; Mason Rubie 3; Scott Smith 3; Romario Dunne 3; Anthony Dwyer 2; own goals 2; Kieran Haigh 2; Slater Barnes 2; Jack Durkin 2; Billy Mole 1; Steve Smith 1; Ben Gelder 1; Morgan James 1; Jamie Allsop 1; Callum Charlton 1.

Leading assists: Jaydan Sandhu 10; Mo Gashi 9; Callum Charlton 7; Kiyani Morris 7; Shay Evans-Booth 7; Akeel Francis 7; Kelan Swales 6.