Off the back of two consecutive 5-1 wins, Wakefield went into the game in sixth and in confident mood, having been boosted by several new signings, while Rossington were looking to bounce back from successive defeats in the league and cup in recent weeks, writes Austin Ainsworth.

It was also a special occasion for Wakefield – not forgetting the 31 games the two previous incarnations of Wakefield AFC played across the two null and void, covid-hit seasons – this fixture was this squad’s 50th official game together.

Defender Cory Woodward has played in all of those 50 games and he kept his place in the back three that had served Wakefield so well recently.

Manager Gabe Mozzini opted to throw two of Wakefield’s new signings straight in from the start, as Lewis Stephens – top scorer with 22 goals last year for a Glasshoughton Welfare side that finished 17th in the NCE Division One – lined up alongside Billy Mole in attack. Just behind them, Kieran Ceesay also debuted, having already hit seven goals in all competitions this year for Wakefield’s rivals Horbury Town.

Those two contributed to a positive start, Ceesay initially testing the goalkeeper from distance. It was Stephens who had the debut to remember, though, when he put Wakefield ahead in the sixth minute with an audacious, if not bizarre, first goal for the club.

Mason Rubie – second behind only Woodward for games played – extended his lead at the top of Wakey’s assist chart when he made his 17th in 46 games by hitting a wonderful diagonal ball up to Stephens. The latter showed good instinct to capitalise on the Main defender missing the ball, before executing a perfect half-volley lob over the stranded goalkeeper.

The spin on the ball saw it bounce back into play and initially a whistle was not forthcoming, despite the goalkeeper’s reaction making it obvious the ball had crossed the line. There was doubt among the 204 spectators, until the goal was eventually given following protestation from the Wakefield bench.

Wakefield could not have made a better start, the goal a reward for their early domination. However, a sucker-punch followed almost immediately from the restart, with Rossington levelling things up with an almost identical goal to Wakefield’s opener. Main attacker Ross Hannah’s smart run was found by a searching pass from midfield, his touch to bring the ball down was excellent, taking it away from the covering run of Tom Booth. With the angle closing and Hannah facing away from goal, he somehow hit a chip from the edge of the box that left Wakey goalkeeper George Bason a spectator as the ball snuck under the bar and into the net.

Wakefield, so often calm and controlled in their play, re-set and went again, seeing much of the ball as the match played out largely in the middle third of the pitch.

With chances at a premium in the first half it took another wonder goal for Wakefield to regain their lead. When Wakefield make jaws drop with their football, Mole is usually at the heart of it. This time was no different as he continued his purple patch with an absolute rocket from distance into the top corner in the 20th minute.

Stephens added to a fine debut by making the assist, initially running off the shoulder of the last man to head down a pinpoint Booth pass in to Mole’s path, who had nothing on his mind other than putting his foot through the ball as it bounced kindly for him.

Top scorer this season, Mole now boasts a record of 32 goals in 38 games for Wakefield, plus 12 assists. In Wakey’s half-century of games, he’s second behind only injured Jake Morrison, who has 48 goal involvements (35 goals, 13 assists) in 32 games.

This time Wakefield held their lead and stood up well to some increased pressure from the home side, while continuing to threaten themselves.

Although well worth their half-time lead, Wakefield were perhaps fortunate to keep it, and 11 men on the field, after the biggest moment of controversy came in the 38th minute. Another searching ball from Rossington looked to have parted the Wakefield back three, with the ball only failing to find the Main attacker after what appeared a certain handball from Wakey defender Max Elliot.

Whether the linesman and referee were waiting for the other to make the decision, or they genuinely were the only people in the ground that had not seen it, the players and spectators were dumbfounded that the decision was not given.

That frustration spilled over into half-time, the Rossington players and staff taking an age to leave the field as they hounded the officials; while Wakefield went off smiling, if not frustrated their lead was not greater after Ceesay missed out on a debut goal just before the whistle when he screwed the ball wide when clean through.

Sometimes the overspill of emotion from a side following apparent injustice can work both ways; it can either serve to galvanise or team or contribute to a collapse in focus and discipline. Unfortunately for Wakefield, who did not help themselves by suffering a drop in tempo and pressure, it was the former that occurred in a dominant second half from the hosts.

Wakefield were penned-in from the whistle, with Rossington having a host of corners and free-kicks in dangerous areas, while several shots were blocked with last-ditch Wakefield defending. More through Rossington’s play than any intent, Wakefield were too deep and subsequently struggled to clear the ball.

It felt only a matter of time until Main equalised and the goal eventually came in the 64th minute from striker Monosse Kianga. For all their good play, it was actually route-one stuff, as Rossington goalkeeper Lewis Hill punted the ball upfield towards the big number nine. He backed in to Elliot just enough that the ball bounced over both their heads. The striker then turned and showed a burst of pace to nip past Booth, before smashing his shot over the head of the lunging Bason.

Despite their struggles in the second half, Wakefield should have gone ahead for the third time in the match five minutes later through Stephens. He showed his predatory instinct to chase down the Rossington keeper and seemed to nick the ball out from under him before he got both hands to the ball. As Stephens struck in to an open net, the referee blew for a foul that appeared soft; the consensus being that the decision was made to give one back to Rossington after they had been denied in the first half.

Nonetheless, Wakefield had seen some improvement as captain Danny Youel moved back into the heart of defence in an attacking change from Mozzini, who brought Jaydan Sandhu and Owen Kirman on in quick succession.

Wakefield started to see more of the ball again but, that Stephens moment aside, never came close to threatening the Rossington goal. And, with that in mind, they could have no real argument when Rossington struck a winner in the final 10 minutes.

With so many corners in the second half, it was no surprise that a physically imposing Rossington side eventually capitalised on one. It was well struck into a congested six-yard box and Gregory Young rose the highest as his thumping header left Bason no chance at such close range.

That left a deflated Wakefield too little time to overcome the wave of momentum Rossington had ridden in an impressive second half; the scores finishing 3-2 as Rossington remained fourth in the league.

Any disappointment for newly-promoted Wakefield should be tempered by the knowledge that Rossington are a fixture towards the top end of this division and Wakefield – much improved of late – still remain just four points off the promotion spots. And more positively, in the grand scheme of this group’s 50th match together, Wakefield can reflect on a promotion, a fine start to life in the NCEL and 35 victories from those 50 games.