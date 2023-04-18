Wakefield AFC miss out on play-offs final after narrow defeat to Rossington Main
Arguably the biggest game in Wakefield AFC’s short, but successful, history came to pass on Saturday as they travelled to face Rossington Main in the NCE Division One play-off semi-final.
The opportunity to take one step toward promotion had come far sooner than many would have expected for Wakefield, with last year’s Sheffield and Hallamshire County Senior League champions having secured their play-off place with a fourth placed finish in just their first campaign at step six, writes Austin Ainsworth.
Standing between Wakefield and promotion were a seasoned Rossington side who were equally chomping at the bit. And, in contrast to Wakefield’s relative inexperience at this level, Main also had 31 years of history as Division One mainstays to fall back on; this year’s third placed finish their highest in that time.
With Wakefield having lost away and drawn at home to Rossington in their previous league meetings, manager Gabe Mozzini had some decisions to make around which combination of personnel and formation would give his side the best chance at securing a spot in the final.
Perhaps with a nod to Rossington’s own system of play, Mozzini opted to go with a much used 3-4-1-2 formation and, for the first time, all three of Wakefield’s highest scorers started; Billy Mole behind a strike pairing of Jake Morrison and Lewis Stephens.
As expected, captain Danny Youel returned to midfield alongside Jock Curran, with the rest of the side unchanged from Wakefield’s previous game.
The away side made a quick start and, with the firepower at their disposal, looked to get the ball forward quickly to their attacking players; Mole, as tenacious as he is talented, showing his intent when he sprinted all of 30 yards to robustly win an aerial duel before the referee harshly blew his whistle, halting the early momentum in the process.
Wakefield’s momentum suffered further when, moments later, goalkeeper Henry Kendrick scrambled back on to his line to catch a looping cross-cum-shot and clattered the post in the process.
Initially appearing to be suffering from the impact of the woodwork, it soon transpired that he had cruelly suffered a serious looking injury to his ankle, just five minutes in.
And, with Wakefield’s other regular shot-stopper Callum Gladding injured, after a lengthy delay to play, goalkeeper coach Alexander Turner, filling in as substitute for the day, entered the fray.
Turner was soon called into action as Main, growing into the game, had a great opportunity to score through their danger man Manasse Kianga.
His exhilarating pace saw him break in behind Wakefield’s high line, only to see Turner make an excellent low stop when one-on-one.
Wakefield’s own danger man, Morrison, responded immediately when Stephens’ precise pass on the counter played him in down the right; the former’s shot from an unlikely angle comfortably saved by the Rossington keeper.
Wakefield threatened further when Stephens’ sharp positioning saw him latch onto a well won header from Curran and he dribbled from out to in across the edge of the box attempting to create space on his right foot to shoot.
With Rossington bodies in his way, he instead laid the ball off for wing-back Mason Rubie, whose low shot was saved.
The half continued to ebb and flow, as Turner was again called into action with another fine save after a quick Rossington throw-in from the right saw their player turn inside to fire a shot toward the near post.
Wakefield would have perhaps wanted half-time more than Rossington, however they could have actually gone in with the advantage when Stephens was denied in the last minute of added time.
With Wakefield’s best chance of the first half coming just before half-time, their best of the second came just after as a rapid counter attack saw Mole break free in midfield before playing Stephens in down the right channel.
Morrison, under pressure from his marker, raced to meet Stephens’ low cross on the six-yard line and appeared to have done all that was required, just managing to get ahead of the Main defender before finessing the ball toward goal with the side of his foot.
However, his shot rattled off the inside of the crossbar, somehow bouncing away from the goal and back in to play, before Mole’s attempt at a difficult half-volley flew just over the goal.
From then on Wakefield struggled to get into Rossington’s final third.
They had been relatively successful in preventing the home side any clear cut chances until Rossington were gifted a free-kick 40 yards out on the right. The ball was played in for Main’s number nine to get a shot away, only to be denied by another timely Wakefield block.
There was only momentary respite for Wakefield, however, as the ball came straight back at them with another good delivery that was met by Gregory Young at the far post.
He did well to get in front of his marker before directing a shot inside of the near post as he was falling to the ground, leaving Turner no chance to prevent his team from falling a goal down.
Wakefield attempted to find a route back in to the game, knowing just one goal would take the tie straight to penalties. But despite the introduction of attack minded players and a move to a back four, they could not find a way as Rossington expertly saw the game out through both their possession play and use of the clock.
Rossington Main, ultimately the better of the two sides on the day, now go into a home play-off final against Horbury Town, with their dream of promotion well and truly in sight.
Meanwhile, for all associated with Wakefield, that dream dies if only for a short time. In time, once the pain subsides, Wakefield should, and will, reflect on a successful first season at this level.
A season of highs and lows, but one that has exceeded any realistic expectations from this time last year.
It was a real success in even reaching the play-offs. And, a season of learning that will fuel Wakefield next year as they move to a new home at Wakefield Trinity’s Belle Vue stadium.
In manager Mozzini’s own final words on the season, Wakefield’s aim next year is not the play-offs, it is the title.
Wakefield AFC Season Stats (all competitions):Games Played: 42
Wins: 22
Draws: 4
Losses: 16
Goals For: 98
Goals Against: 72
Average Goals Scored Per Game: 2.3
Average Goals Conceded Per Game: 1.7
Clean Sheets: 12
Goals:
Billy Mole - 18
Lewis Stephens - 15
Jake Morrison - 12
Jaydan Sandhu - 10
Daniel Hernandez - 7
Kieran Ceesay - 5
Mason Rubie - 5
Cory Woodward - 4
Owen Kirman - 4
Danny Youel - 4
Lucas Stubbs - 3
Jock Curran - 3
Ray Sibanda - 2
Own Goal - 2
Harley Blankley - 2
Robbie Miller - 1
Haydn Ward - 1
Assists:
Danny Youel - 12
Mason Rubie - 11
Kieran Ceesay - 6
Jaydan Sandhu - 5
Billy Mole - 5
Harley Blankley - 4
Josh Craig - 4
Lewis Stephens - 4
Owen Kirman - 3
Jock Curran - 3
Tom Booth - 3
Cory Woodward - 3
Aaron Pilkington - 2
George Bason - 2
Jake Morrison - 2
Kristijonas Joksas - 1
Lloyd Horridge - 1
Daniel Hernandez - 1
Morgan Butcher - 1
Haydn Ward - 1
Ray Sibanda - 1
Romario Vieira - 1
MOTM:
Lewis Stephens - 5
Billy Mole - 5
Danny Youel - 4
Jake Morrison - 2
George Bason - 2
Jock Curran - 2
Henry Kendrick - 2
Jaydan Sandhu - 2
Mason Rubie - 2
Daniel Hernandez - 1
Tom Claisse - 1
Kieran Ceesay - 1
Robbie Miller - 1
Cory Woodward - 1
Owen Kirman - 1
Aaron Pilkington - 1
Callum Gladding - 1
Clean Sheets:
Henry Kendrick - 5
Callum Gladding - 3
George Bason - 1
Lloyd Horridge - 1
George Bason / Henry Kendrick Shared - 1
Henry Kendrick / Callum Gladding Shared - 1