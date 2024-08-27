Wakefield AFC new boys make an impact in FA Vase tie victory over 1874 Northwich

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Based on the small sample of five games this season, Wakefield AFC have seemed to find solace in cup competition from an underwhelming start to the NCE League season.

Their best performance and result had been a 4-2 win in the NCE League Cup, which compared to just one, 1-0 win and three losses in the league, so it was good news they were in FA Vase action and once again they rose to the occasion to beat 1874 Northwich 2-0 to go through to the second qualifying round, writes Austin Ainsworth.

It was Wakefield’s last ever game at Belle Vue and they faced opposition expected to bring a tough challenge as they have only just dropped down to Step Five of the National League Pyramid - still one level above the Falcons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More new signings have arrived for Wakefield since the drama of their loss to Harrogate Railway last time out and two went straight into the starting line-up; Abdul Asamoah partnering Morgan James in midfield and Akeel Francis – a coup for Wakefield, given he has graced the heights of Step Two in England and League One in Scotland – starting up front as the new number nine.

Sebastian Losa opened the scoring for Wakefield AFC in their FA Vase tie against 1874 Northwich.

The rest of the side, in a 4-2-3-1 formation, had a more familiar look to it, albeit captain for the day Jaydan Sandhu moved to the right of the attacking three, while Owen Evans returned in goal.

It was no surprise, given the opposition, that Wakefield did not enjoy as much of the ball as they normally do, however to their credit, the match was competitive and evenly balanced from the off, with little to indicate the gulf in league position between the two.

The visitors did have the better of the opening chances, their long throw-ins causing problems for Wakey’s defence, with Evans called into action twice in the opening 10 minutes with a good save at the near post and then when he reacted well to a close range header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As is typical with Junior Roberti’s Wakefield, although they most closely resembled a 4-2-3-1, their fluid formation was difficult to discern when they were on the ball. In contrast to recent matches, though, they stretched the pitch better, especially through Callum Charlton and Mason Rubie, who both stayed wide rather than inverting as the full-backs have done in previous games.

Rubie in particular was a constant danger down the right, doing the job of two up and down the flank to allow Sandhu to come inside as Wakefield’s main creative force.

Francis was eye-catching and almost immediately looked the part as the quick and physically imposing striker Wakefield have been seeking. He made several excellent runs in behind the Northwich defence and one of those led to an assist for Wakefield’s opening goal in the 20th minute.

Evans played a mammoth kick upfield that Sebastian Losa nodded on for Francis to run clear of 1874’s high line. Smartly, as the angle narrowed for him under pressure to the left of the box, he pulled the ball back and squared for Losa, who had continued his run to the edge of the box, to finish well with a first-time shot past the keeper for his third goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield were in dreamland, the raucous atmosphere – perhaps the best ever experienced at Belle Vue – grew even more with a new found belief for the home side. From then on it was the Falcons who had the best of the chances, James and Rubie both seeing good shots fizz just wide of the post, while a confident looking Francis even had a bicycle kick go close.

The striker then had Wakefield’s best chance just before half-time and could have doubled their lead, when another excellently timed run saw him shoot from the right of the box, his effort going just wide of the opposite post.

Predictably, Northwich started the second half as though they meant business and appeared to up the ante in terms of the speed and intensity of their play. Evans again made an excellent save to deny the visitors in the 55th minute, when a driving run through midfield saw their man drill a shot towards goal.

It would have been easy for Wakefield to look to hold what they had, particularly in the face of – on paper at least – superior opposition. But they did not and the more Northwich tried to attack, the more the hosts were punishing them with the incisiveness of their play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another new addition to the striking department - Jimmy Eyles, with vast experience in the NCEL – replaced the excellent, but tiring, Kiyani Morris in the 72nd minute. That saw him play off Francis in a traditional, little and large attacking duo.

He wasted no time in introducing himself when, with pretty much his first touch of the game, he doubled Wakefield’s lead in the 74th minute. Sandhu was the architect when he ran inside and clipped a reverse pass to meet Eyles’ diagonal run. In true clinical fashion, the substitute allowed the ball to roll across his body and then with a single touch dinked the goalkeeper from an almost impossible angle.

Aside from a goal-line clearance from an increasingly solid-looking Wakefield, it was the hosts who had further chances in the closing stages to extend their lead. Unfortunately for Francis, he did not get the debut goal his performance deserved; first when he appeared to have the goal at his mercy after another good run, falling victim perhaps to the amount of time and space he had when he delayed his shot before fluffing wide and then when he was denied by a good save from a much harder chance.

Nevertheless, Wakefield saw the game out as deserved, 2-0 victors, the impressive result surpassed by an even more impressive performance; a display which bore all the hallmarks of Wakefield at their best – defensively solid through the dominant Keegan Townrow and Jamie Allsop in defence; combative, industrious and full of guile in midfield through Asamoah and James; and a creative force of pace and precision through Wakefield’s front four and the full-backs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance was a perfect way to sign off at Belle Vue and comes at a vital moment for Wakefield, who will this time hope to transfer an excellent cup showing in to league form, with two huge NCE League games to play this week.

The Falcons make the trip to Ilkely on Saturday, but before then comes the biggest game of their season in midweek; unbeaten Horbury making the visit for Wakefield’s first home game in the league back at the Millennium Stadium, kick-off 7.45pm tonight (Tuesday).