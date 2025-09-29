Wakefield AFC return to winning ways with workmanlike display against Goole

Drew Bremer took over in goals for Wakefield AFC and kept a clean sheet against Goole. Picture: Steve Biltcliffe

Wakefield AFC ended their three-match run without a win as they beat mid-table Goole 2-0 to get their NCE Division One promotion challenge back on track.

A goal in each half gave the Falcons the win they were looking for after their first blip since Jason Blunt took over as manager, writes Austin Ainsworth.

Blunt stuck with a similar side to that seen in recent matches, with the back four and midfield three unchanged. Drew Bremer replaced the now departed Owen Evans in goal, while Billy Mole again started in a wide position, as did Oliver Rodriguez-Green who continued his long return from injury to replace the also departed Max Rhodes on the other wing.

In a game in which Wakefield ultimately dominated without ever really getting into full stride, Goole actually made the better start with some early sights of goal after slack Wakefield defending.

The Falcons did quickly assert themselves and, in a scrappy game which saw frequent turnovers in possession, still largely bossed proceedings, eventually taking the lead in the 19th minute with the first real bit of quality in the match.

By that point, Rodriguez-Green had suffered an early setback and was replaced by Lance Friedrich due to injury; with Wakefield moving to a 4-2-3-1 formation that saw Mole move back central.

It was the substitute who put Wakefield ahead with his first goal for the club. Tom Hinton, already with seven assists this season, was again the creator with an exquisite, curling pass over the backline that found Friedrich’s smart run off the left.

The young midfielder met the ball with an inventive header that looped over the goalkeeper and towards the goal-line; Friedrich making doubly sure as he nipped around the keeper to follow the ball in on the line.

The goal was a fine move amid a game lacking in quality, with Wakefield catching the eye more for their powerful running and solid defending.

The little bits of quality that did come came from Wakefield, most often through Hinton playing on the right, who himself went close with a drive from midfield where he could only shoot wide and just before half-time when another visionary pass played striker Ash Flynn through on goal.

The forward dummied and then shot, but was denied by a last-ditch tackle.

The second half went much the same as the first with little by way of goalmouth action. However, the home side did eventually double their lead through the tireless Flynn, who bagged his 10th goal in 15 games this season.

The impressive Bolton Makwedza started the move from right-back when he aggressively stepped-up to intercept a Goole pass, before striding through midfield. He clipped a ball over for Hinton in acres of space on the right, who selflessly squared the ball past the goalkeeper for the run of Flynn, who had a simple finish into an open net to complete the slick Wakefield counter-attack.

From then on Wakefield continued to hold Goole at arm’s length, defending astutely to secure their eighth clean sheet in 13 league games this season and, more importantly, the three points that ensured they remain in the fifth and final play-off spot, seven points adrift of league-leaders Dearne & District.

For all of the intricate passing play and attractive, attacking football on show since Blunt’s arrival as manager, the win was just as pleasing for Wakefield as evidence that there is a strong backbone to the side with the Falcons showing that they are able to compete physically and win in different ways.

Wakefield will hope this victory is the springboard for another run of results. They were due to travel to Crowle Colts on Tuesday and are away to Selby Town on Saturday.