Wakefield AFC set to take on Sheffield Wednesday XI as part of pre-season schedule

The ambitious club will step up to a new level after a fantastic run to the end of the season just finished saw them crowned Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior League champions, which earned promotion to the NCEL.

In preparation for the 2022-23 campaign Wakefield will have their first friendly on Tuesday, June 28 when they will take on Eccleshill United at home, kick-off 7.30pm.

They will then test themselves against NCE Premier side Hemsworth MW when they make the short journey for an away game on Wednesday, July 6 (7.30pm).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield AFC celebrate winning the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior League in the 2021-22 season. They are now beginning plans for life in a higher league.

A prestigious home game against a Sheffield Wednesday XI follows at the Featherstone Rovers ground on Thursday, July 14 (7.30pm).

An away game against Yorkshire Main follows two days after the match against the Owls (July 16, kick-off 3pm).

Wakefield are hoping to arrange a home game for July 20 and they will travel to play another NCE Premier side Emley AFC on Friday, July 22 (7.30pm).

Rounding off their warm-up matches will be a tough test on Tuesday, July 26 (7.45pm) away against Liversedge FC, who were champions of the Northern Premier League East last term.