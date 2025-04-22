Wakefield AFC suffer more play-off heartbreak as they are out of luck against Dearne

Jaydan Sandhu was sent-off as Wakefield AFC lost their NCEL play-off semi-final against Dearne & District.

Wakefield AFC’s NCEL Division One campaign came to a familiar climax with a play-off semi-final defeat for the third time in three seasons.

Having gone one better than their fourth placed finish in the last two seasons, Wakefield’s eventual finishing position of third ensured, for the first time, the hugely important game would be played at home, writes Austin Ainsworth.

But they went down 1-0 to in-form Dearne & District, who finished fourth in the league, at a packed Millennium Stadium out that saw an attendance of 923.

Finishing positions aside, on recent form, Dearne were perhaps the favourites for the game, having beaten Wakefield twice in the regular season. They also came into the game with five wins from their last five matches.

As for Wakefield, an incredible unbeaten run tailed off at just the wrong time at the business end of the season and they came into the game with three wins and two losses, although their last game was a confidence boosting home victory over Brigg Town in the week previous.

That game saw a new formation, in a late-season switch to a back three for Wakefield, as manager Steve Bodle has been searching for solutions amid a rocky end to the season, with player absences and injury to contend with.

The change worked well and seemed to get several players into positions that suited them. And so with that in mind, and perhaps with the recent defeat to Dearne also in mind – in which Wakefield were bullied and overrun – Bodle stuck with the same team and formation for the big game. That meant Scott Loach made his fourth consecutive start in goal behind a back three of Nathan Whitehead, Chris Salt and Brad McGowan; the latter two possibly the first names on the team sheet having been responsible for 16 clean sheets in their 25 games together since the turn of the year.

Likely player-of-the-season Scott Smith made his 37th start – the most of any player – in anchoring the midfield, whilst Igor Mlynarski and Curtis Morrison occupied the wing-back positions. Jaydan Sandhu has played his way back into contention in recent weeks and, as the player who most benefits from this new formation, started alongside Mo Gashi in attacking midfield. That left a front two of Kelan Swales and Anthony Dwyer.

Wakefield were slightly uphill and into wind in the first half and that perhaps contributed towards making the half a tense, closely-fought affair.

The first big chance came Wakefield’s way in the 16th minute when Swales latched on to a half-cleared ball on the edge of the box. He chested it down and struck a dipping, half-volley that beat the keeper but clattered off the crossbar.

Dearne went straight up the other end and drew a fine, reaction save from Loach at his near post from a low shot.

The Falcons lost captain McGowan after he suffered an injury that turned out to be a broken bone in his leg. Kiyani Morris, unfortunate to miss out on the starting line-up after a brilliant season, came on in his place as Wakefield moved to a more conventional 4-3-3.

Wakefield were left wondering how they were not ahead at the break after Morris missed out on two big chances and was flattened after going on a mazy run only for the referee to be controversially unmoved.

With the wind and gradient possibly playing a bigger part on proceedings than was obvious to the naked eye, the second half was a complete contrast to the first. Wakefield were utterly dominant and penned Dearne into their own defensive third.

Salt had an effort cleared off the line before Sandhu’s menacing shot forced the goalkeeper into an uncomfortable save.

However, lady-luck was not on Wakefield’s side. Having already lost their captain in the first half, Gashi – who alongside Sandhu had orchestrated their dominance of the half – was lost due to concussion following a brave challenge.

Kieran Watson came on in his place as Wakefield again shifted formation to a 4-2-2-2. For a brief period that worked well and Watson could have had his first Wakefield goal when he reacted quickly to contort his body at the near post to chest a Swales cross narrowly wide.

A controversial red card saw the game swing back towards Dearne, however, as Sandhu stretched out a foot to keep control of a bouncing ball and appeared to think better of it as it was apparent the Dearne defender would get there first. As he turned his stoods down and away, the defender went rolling over the challenge and fell dramatically to the ground. There was no doubt it was a foul, but the referee left the ground utterly stunned when he showed Wakefield’s man a straight red card.

The home side would have to do without him for the last 15 minutes as they reverted to a rearguard action, defending multiple Dearne corners and crosses. It looked as though the game was heading for penalties as the regulation 90 minutes expired. However, there was still further controversy in the second minute of added time.

Dearne were seemingly wrongly awarded a corner although his assistant had pointed for a goal-kick and from it Jamie Austin headed home at the near post.

There was another lengthy stoppage to the game following a medical emergency in the ground, meaning over 10 minutes of added time was eventually played. However, with a man disadvantage, the Falcons were limited to half chances and a dubious penalty shout for a pull on Salt in the box, as Dearne were able to see the game out to inflict the same, cruel fate on Wakefield for the third time in three seasons.

Dearne will now face Wombwell Town – victorious in their semi-final over Ilkley Town – in the play-off final. For Wakefield, they are left to reflect on another season that, for a time, promised so much more, but in which they again fell short. Their record for wins, points per game and finishing position bears remarkable similarity to last season which, for all of the change and investment, could be seen as a disappointment.

However, since Bodle took charge in October, that record dramatically improves; with a win percentage of 72 and 18 clean sheets across 32 games.

Unfortunately for Wakefield the season started well before October but, nonetheless, Bodle appears to have pointed the way for the Falcons in the second half of the season, and the aim now must surely be to retain the bulk of the side he has built.

If Wakefield can do that and avoid the ins-and-outs of this season – many of which were enforced due to injury – under Bodle, and with a more stable side, belief will never be higher that Wakefield can finally maintain a season-long push at their promotion dream.