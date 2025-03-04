Kiyani Morris was one of four different scorers for Wakefield AFC at Yorkshire Amateur.

Wakefield AFC are moving into the business end of the NCE Division One season with a packed schedule meaning Falcons fans will get used to seeing their team twice weekly for the foreseeable future.

​That was the case this past week, with two games on the road; first against 13th placed Swallownest then against basement side Yorkshire Amateur, writes Austin Ainsworth.

Two more wins maintained Wakefield’s promotion push and they are now in second place just eight points behind leaders Horbury Town with four games in hand ahead of Tuesday night’s match at home to Worsborough Bridge Athletic

Even though Wakefield went into the week's games looking to make it 20 games unbeaten, any notion that their opposition’s league position would mean a guaranteed six points would have been a foolish misconception.

That was certainly the case with Swallownest, who have been on their best run of form in the NCEL for some years and themselves were looking for a fifth win in a row.

The Falcons, who have grown used to dishing out heavy beatings of Swallownest, most likely knew that they were in for a very different test this time and so it proved.

Manager Steve Bodle made two changes to his side from the previous game, moving winger Curtis Morrison back to left-back in place of Callum Charlton; while Morgan James, whose starts for Wakefield have become rarer in the second half of the season thanks to the continued excellence of Scott Smith, came in to the first 11 to replace the injured Smith.

The 219 fans in attendance witnessed a controlled, composed and clinical display from Wakefield, who worked to win their individual battles against a well organised and committed side.

Morrison slotted in well to what has now become as resolute a backline one is likely to see at this level and several steps higher. That backline, again marshalled by the perfect partnership of Brad McGowan and Chris Salt, laid the foundation for Wakefield’s midfield to dominate.

And it was a midfield that saw Billy Mole drop into the double pivot alongside James, with Mo Gashi the most advanced of the three.

It is a change that has been hinted at since Mole’s return to the club, the role a far cry from the free-scoring number 10 position he used to occupy, but one that allows him to showcase the vast array of strengths he has on, and off, the ball – something he did to great effect in an excellent display.

Similarly, Gashi shone in a more defined, attacking midfield role and it was he who opened the scoring in the 17th minute.

The goal was perhaps confirmation that the balance of the team was perfect, with Mole initially snapping into action to win the ball deep and hold position with quick feet. He then drilled a visionary pass up to striker Romario Dunne, who chested the ball into Kiyani Morris’ path.

Morris played a ball over for the run of Kelan Swales down the left, who delivered a pacy cross toward the near post, where Gashi capped off a well-timed and well-angled run to get ahead of his marker, touch, turn and finish into goal.

Wakefield, coming close but not close enough with further chances for all of the front three, took that one goal lead into half-time.

And, as the second half commenced, despite often relying on their rock solid defence to hold narrow leads, it was a scoreline that did not feel as secure as usual for Wakefield, in the face of a rejuvenated Swallownest who looked to take the game to the visitors.

Whether Wakefield had experienced a brief drop-off, or Swallownest had simply upped their level, there was a feeling of nervousness among the numerous contingent of away fans. Bodle looked to inject new life in to the team with the introduction of Shay Evans-Booth in the 71st minute and he made an almost instant impact from the bench with his third goal of the season.

The goal came from a long throw that was cleared only as far as the imposing Salt, who rose to head the ball back across the box to the far post, where Evans-Booth connected perfectly for a side-foot, half-volley into the far corner.

The two goal cushion settled Wakefield, who saw out the game professionally and could have extended their lead, particularly through Swales, who had two quickfire efforts blocked in the box 10 minutes from time, the chance coming following an incisive Gashi pass – one of many in a technically flawless performance – through to Evans-Booth.

Wakefield quickly moved onto Yorkshire Amateur away on Saturday, looking to avoid any improbable slip-ups against a side propping up the league without a win in nearly three months.

Assistant Lee Needham took the game in the absence of Bodle and made just one change to the Wakefield side with the return of Smith to midfield in place of James.

Despite the gulf in form and quality of the two sides, the Ammas were no pushovers and, particularly early in the match, kept Wakefield honest in what some may have predicted to be an easy day out for the away side.

The hosts could have even taken a shock lead early on when their man muscled into the box and drew a fine save from Owen Evans in the 11th minute, before then seeing another good effort blocked.

Unfortunately for them, for all of their endeavour, that was as good as it got as Wakefield got to grips with a tricky playing surface to take control of the game.

The opening goal came in the 16th minute when striker Dunne scored his third goal in four games with an excellently executed volley from McGowan’s deflected header over to the back post.

Swales then scored a brilliant solo goal in the 28th minute, pressuring the goalkeeper into a mistake after dwelling on a back-pass. Swales won the ball but was directed away from goal, at which point it seemed he would turn and cross for a teammate. However, brilliance ensued when he opted to curl a shot back inside the far post from an almost impossible angle.

Wakefield, through the aforementioned Swales and Morris on the other side, were potent on the wings and the latter got in on the action shortly after the start of the second half.

He controlled a drilled pass from Morrison well, before showing a turn of pace to dart past two markers into the box. His last touch came just as the keeper dived at his feet and was enough to see the ball roll under the challenge and into the net for his eighth goal of the campaign.

That goal allowed the game to become almost a training exercise for Wakefield, who continued to clip the ball around the park and created chance after chance.

However, just as in midweek, it was not until the introduction of Evans-Booth midway through the half that another goal finally arrived.

The striker, having to make do with a spot on the bench since the loan signing of Dunne, seems to have responded in the finest possible way, and he did so again shortly after his arrival with his second goal of the week as a substitute.

The goal came from a blistering Wakefield counter-attack, where Swales was found in acres of space on the right to drive forward and play a perfect cross across goal. Evans-Booth then timed his run to perfection to make it 4-0 with a headed finish.

The four goals and yet another clean-sheet – Wakefield’s 14th in what is now 20 games unbeaten – not only ensured the victory, but also boosted Wakefield’s goal-difference, something that may prove vital in what is becoming a tight title-race.

That race also saw another boost for Wakefield, who maintained their second place in the league, now three points above Wombwell, who could only draw their game at home to Swallownest.

Wakefield – with five different scorers in a perfect week – seem united in their task of chasing leaders Horbury Town down.

That task will only become harder, however, with another double dose of league action for Wakefield seeing tough home fixtures coming up this week, first against play-off chasers Worsbrough Bridge tonight (Tuesday) then Wombwell Town on Saturday.

Horbury Town dropped points in a 2-2 draw at Dearne & District in midweek when Tom Brook and Sam Kyeremeh netted, but were in good form with a 6-0 home win over Dronfield Town at the weekend.

Joe Angell led the way with a hat-trick while Jack Leach struck twice and Abdul Asamoah was also on target for Town who are away to Glasshoughton Welfare this Saturday.