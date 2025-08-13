Wakefield Athletic continue build-up to Sunday season with four sides in action

Wakefield Athletic goal scorers in their 4-0 win over Hemsworth MW Kane Whitaker, Danny Young, Josh Harrison and Hammad Ali.

Sunday League club Wakefield Athletic managed to get all four of their sides’ friendlies played last weekend after two eleventh hour changes were forced upon them.

Scheduled opponents Nostell MW could not raise a side due to players holidays and other commitments while AFC Royal dropped out of their game with WYCO Athletic due to low numbers in their playing squad.

But Hemsworth MW and White Hart FC were able to step in at late notice and the matches saw mixed results for the Wakefield club with one win, one draw and two defeats but allowed their players to get valuable game time as they build-up towards the season proper.

Athletic’s first team are continuing with their rebuilding process by giving opportunities to new players and they saw Haseeb Ahmed and Nathaniel Williams make promising debuts in a 4-0 success over Hemsworth MW.

WYCO Athletic skipper Dalton Holford notched his side's fourth goal in their 4-4 draw against White Hart FC.

On the score sheet were Hammad Ali and Josh Harrison with first half goals followed by further efforts from the evergreen Danny Young and Kane Whitaker.

The team is still seeking a goalkeeper to play in this Wakefield Sunday Premiership One side.

WYCO Athletic were down to the bare bones due to five key players having work commitments and were forced to play outfield player Mo Jabbi as an emergency goalkeeper.

They led 3-1 at one stage before White Hart fought back to make it 3-3 and the game ended 4-4 with Craig Holdsworth, Joe Scargill, Robbie Earle and Dalton Holford on target.

Man of the match award winners for Wakefield Athletic B in their close 2-1 loss to Stanley United Juniors were debutants Bubakarr Sillah, Reece Bailey and Billy Jamegay.

Wakefield Athletic B went down 2-1 to Stanley United Juniors with manager Jonny Wooton praising a much better performance than the previous week from his team.

Alex Oldroyd had a “goal” in the opening minute controversially ruled out by the match official before Stanley raced into a 2-0 lead with both goals from penalties.

Matty Wootton pulled a goal back with a header, but their opponents held firm.

Debutants Billy Jamegay and Bubakarr Sillah plus Reece Bailey excelled.

Damion French, Lucas Moorhouse and Aaron Dooley excelled for Wakefield Athletic C at Mirfield.

Athletic C are finding the going tough as they prepare for their first season in the league. Mirfield Parish FC proved too strong for them as they went down gallantly 10-2.

Manager Vinny Killey is rotating available players to give everyone good game time before finalising his squad. Aaron Dooley scored both goals for the C team and shared the man of the match awards with Lucas Moorhouse and Damion French.

This Sunday both Wakefield Athletic and WYCO Athletic are at home at their West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club venue against Travellers Stanley and Carriers Arms respectively. Athletic B and C travel away to Pontefract Sports & Social and Chequerfield Hotel respectively.