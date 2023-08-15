Wakefield Athletic enjoy confidence booster with hat-trick of victories

With the new Sunday League season only three weeks away, this was welcome with much needed game time and match sharpness for all the players.

Athletic's first string registered a 3-2 success over Doncaster-based AFC Royal at West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club.

Deploying a 4-4-2 pattern in the first half, the hosts took the lead through Ray Cheng following good play by Liam Norbury. However, an own goal gifted the visitors an equaliser.

The second half saw a change of personnel and a switch to a 3-5-2 system with striker Tatenda Tumba latching onto Hammad Ali's pass to make it 2-1 with a goal-poacher’s instinct.

Again the hosts could not hold on to their lead with Royal equalising following a defensive error.

In a competitive and a tense period of play, it was the Wakefield side who threatened and saw Tumba denied a goal with a close offside decision.

But he had the last say to grab his brace after hunting down a through ball before rounding the advancing keeper to steer the ball in for the winning goal.

Wakefield Athletic match winner Tatenda Tumba.

Athletic A, who suffered a heavy defeat the previous week, boosted their confidence with a convincing 10-1 victory over Leeds Alliance Sunday League side Oulton United.

Skipper Dalton Halford hit a fine hat-trick, to make it five goals in three games. Also on the goal scoring spree were Domimic Taylor (two), Joe Scargill (two), Harrison Byrne and Craig Holdsworth. An own goal made it a double figure scoreline.

Athletic B came up a well worked 6-1 win away to Hemsworth Town.

Goalkeeper Ali Jamegay made a superb penalty save – his second in as many pre-season games – while on target were, Urwa Omar (two), Jimmy Holman (two), Abdul Mohammedkair and James Lindsay.

On Sunday, in honour of dedicated service to Wakefield Athletic FC, the club will be involved in a round-robin four team tournament for the Mikey Bell and Darren Mawson Memorial Trophy.