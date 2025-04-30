Wakefield Athletic hold nerve to win Landlords Trophy final shoot-out

Victorious Wakefield Athletic A following their Landlord’s Trophy final triumph.

Wakefield Athletic A lifted the Landlords Trophy in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after they drew 1-1 with Nostell MW over 90 minutes of their final.

There was drama aplenty in front of a large crowd at the sunny Crofton Community Centre complex as to get the game to the shoot-out Athletic midfielder Craig Holdsworth hauled his side level six minutes from time directly from a teasing left-flank corner.

Holdsworth went on to hit the winning spot-kick while another hero was goalkeeper Will Rushworth who made an excellent save from Nostell striker Dillon Connolly in the shoot-out with the score at 3-2 in Athletic’s favour.

Both sides made a positive opening before the youthful Nostell outfit took control, going close as Connolly and Ben Beaumont forced saves from Rushforth.

Wakefield Athletic A final heroes Dom Taylor (man of the match), captain Dalton Holford with the Landlord’s Trophy and winning penalty hero Craig Holdsworth.

Both goalkeepers were made to work overtime with George Bason making a point-blank stops to deny Athletic’s Jacob Marsh and Jack Parlett and Rushforth keeping out efforts by Liam Peacock and Josh Buxton.

With the last kick of the half Dom Taylor’s long-range effort skimmed off the Nostell crossbar.

The second period saw both sides cancelling each other out. But in the 61st minute, a low piledriver by Szyjac Zajac took a wicked deflection off Holdsworth and flew into the bottom corner of the net to put Nostell ahead.

Athletic introduced fresh legs and stepped up a gear in search of the equaliser. Both substitutes Ash Downing and Matt Orme tested Bason before they scored in the 84th minute as Holdsworth’s teasing corner took a deflection at the near post and the keeper was unable to stop it going in.

With penalties looking a certain bet, the ever dangerous Taylor beat his opposite number and fired a quality ball across the face of the Nostell goal with Holdsworth being the quickest to react when firing home from six yards out. His side’s jubilation was cut short with a late offside flag raised by the assistant referee. What would have been the winning goal was ruled out, and, by all accounts, incorrectly chalked off for offside with even the Nostell players admitting the goal should have stood.

Athletic had to dust themselves off for the shoot-out and scored their first three spot-kicks through Downing, Rich Normington and Taylor. Nostell responded with goals from Jordan Carter and Hayden Swift before Connolly’s effort was saved by Rushworth, repeating his heroics from the league cup final last season.

Captain Dalton Halford found the target from his side’s fourth spot-kick before Beaumont clawed a goal back for Nostell. With the score at 4-3 Holdsworth stepped up to confidently score the winning penalty to five Athletic their third silverware in two seasons.

The man of the match award, sponsored by Pennines Trophies (Heckmondwike), was won by Dom Taylor. Match balls were sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure Community Centre.