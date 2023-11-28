Wakefield Athletic lose out to Kirklands in thrilling Landlords Trophy tie

A twice postponed first round Landlords Trophy tie finally beat the elements, but Wakefield Athletic went out 4-3 in a thriller at home to Kirklands.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The hosts, playing with a makeshift rearguard, paid for elementary errors and were rusty after four weeks inactivity.

Athletic took the lead in the fourth minute when Banta Darbou and Tatenda Tumba combined swiftly to set up Abubakary Touray to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An own goal saw Kirklands level and they took the lead early in the second half with a penalty before substitute Gavin Pearson netted from Danny Jones’ free-kick to make it 2-2.

Goal scorers who steered Wakefield Athletic A into the quarter-final of the Landlords Trophy, from left, Luke Evans, Ted Dunning and Kailub Robinson.

Their joy proved shortlived as within two minutes Kirklands regained their lead and they scored again before Hammad Ali drove the ball home late on for Athletic.

Mehr Hussain, Daniel Mckie and Levon Zserdicky were scorers for Kirklands who now face Stanley United Juniors in round two.

Howdens MOM was shared by Jack Rothery, Hammad Ali and Abubakary Touray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first half double blast from Ted Dunning helped Wakefield Athletic A to a 4-1 victory over higher tier Wellington Westgate to reach the quarter-final of the Landlord's Trophy.

A flying start saw a long kick by goalkeeper Will Rushforth delicately flicked on by Jack Longley for Dunning to use his electric pace to score.

In a replicated set-piece move in the 20th minute, the visiting goalkeeper was quick off his line to deny Dunning in a one-on-one situation.

Wellington grew into the game with their right winger Dareece Siddique posing their biggest threat and it was from this source that they equalised when Siddique beat his marker before firing home an unstoppable strike into the top left-hand corner to bring the game level at 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Huddersfield-based outfit then upped their game and enjoyed a lion's share of the ball forcing Wakefield into a subtle tactical tweak with Harrison Byrne moving from the left to the right wing.

This move paid off with Byrne duly supplying a fantastic ball across the box where Dunning was on hand to score his second.

Wellington came out at the start of the second half in a determined mood to get back on level terms, but failed to threaten Will Rushforth in the Athletic goal due to a combination of poor finishing and some resolute Athletic defending

As the game progressed into the final 10 minutes, the heavy playing conditions saw tired legs from both sides needing fresh impetus and saw Athletic make three late substitutions, which proved to be a master stroke yielding two further goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ash Downing was unlucky not to score when his well struck effort with his weaker foot was well saved by the Wellington keeper before seeing Kailub Robinson rattle the foot of the post with the keeper rooted to the spot.

However, 16-year-old Robinson was not to be denied when David Mitchell picked him out in the area with a perfectly weighted cross and he put the game beyond doubt with a well taken first time half volley.

With Wellington's fightback dented, Dunning turned provider for the final goal when he glided past his opposite number and fired the ball across the six-yard box where Luke Evans was on hand to score his first ever goal for Athletic with a tap-in from a few yards out.

The On Track Coffee MOM went to Matt Orme, Dunning and Danny Carter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After four weeks without a game, rusty Wakefield Athletic B lost 5-3 at Westgate Common in a Wakefield Sunday League Championship One match.

Athletic made the brighter start as they looked to pressure the hosts early in the game, but chances for Luke Mackenzie and Jacob Laskowski did not find the net in difficult playing conditions.

Wakefield would rue those early chances as a 20-minute spell to forget would see them concede four goals as the home team capitalised on poor marking and mistakes with goals through Bonsu Kwaku, Oliver Box, Ryan Hinitt and Greg Hunter.

Wakefield did re-group and once again with Laskowski and Mackenzie thwarted by excellent home goalkeeping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the break, Wakefield Athletic made a tactical change which would instantly reap a reward as Josh Noon found striker Mackenzie whose lobbed effort from the left found the back of the net.

More pressure was put on Westgate, but against the run of play a well taken effort by Hunter restored the home team’s four-goal advantage.

Wakefield made a host of changes and it would be one of two of those that gave them hope. Abdul Mohammedkair’s hard worked paid off as his cross was turned in by Aaron Dooley to make it 5-2.

A better second half performance by Athletic was rounded off as Mohammedkair headed in from a Laskowski cross as the game finished 5-3.