Wakefield Athletic teams pay tribute to club stalwart in Darren Mawson Memorial event

Wakefield Athletic’s four teams lead a minute’s applause in memory of Darren Mawson before playing in a memorial football tournament in his name.

The Darren Mawson Memorial Football Tournament took place at the WYCO ground and resulted in the club donating £200 to the Salvation Army in Darren’s memory.

Before the matches started all Athletic’s four teams formed a square and joined in a one minute’s applause in memory of club stalwart Darren.

Nostell MW were in winning form in the Wakefield Sunday Inter-League competition as they beat Frickley Colliery.

Thomas Booth netted in the opening half with the other five goals coming after the break from Richard Collier, Josh Craig, Dillon Connelly (two) and Chris Jackson.