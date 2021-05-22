Wakefield Athletic teams pay tribute to club stalwart in Darren Mawson Memorial event
Wakefield Athletic fielded four teams to play for a good cause in an inter-club round robin tournament.
The Darren Mawson Memorial Football Tournament took place at the WYCO ground and resulted in the club donating £200 to the Salvation Army in Darren’s memory.
Before the matches started all Athletic’s four teams formed a square and joined in a one minute’s applause in memory of club stalwart Darren.
Nostell MW were in winning form in the Wakefield Sunday Inter-League competition as they beat Frickley Colliery.
Thomas Booth netted in the opening half with the other five goals coming after the break from Richard Collier, Josh Craig, Dillon Connelly (two) and Chris Jackson.
The Wakefield & District Sunday League has started the process of interviewing potential new teams wishing to join for the 2021-22 season. Clubs can register their interest with secretary Tony Driver at [email protected] and tel: 07738618244 or vice-chairman Sal Habib at [email protected] and tel: 07967727773.