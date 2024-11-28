Wakefield Sunday Football League announce their cup competition draws
The respective League Cup competitions have reached the semi-final stage while the President’s Trophy has yet to start.
Draws for the competitions were supervised by league official Sal Habib in presence of players, supporters and officials of Hemsworth MW, Fryston AFC and Carlton Athletic.
The home teams were drawn out by Raya Fawcus-Dixon, a representative of Hemsworth MW, with Lee Carter, of Fryston AFC, drawing the away sides.
The cup draws are:
Premiership One, semi-finals: Peacock FC v AFC Royal; Nostell MW/ Wellington Westgate v Junk Old Boys/ AFC Chickenley.
Premiership Two, semi-finals: Whitwood Metrostars/ Myxology v Graziers/ Staincross FC; Wakefield Athletic v Carlton Athletic.
Championship One, semi-finals: Vulcan FC/ Hanging Heaton FC v The Last Bank/ Wrenthorpe Rangers; Travellers Stanley/ Neville Hill v Great Preston/ Wakefield Athletic B.
Championship Two, semi-finals: Pontefract Collieries/ Wakefield Welfare v Netherton FC/ Railway; Graziers Reserves/ West End Terriers v Stanley United Juniors/ Forty Two FC.
President’s Trophy, round one: The Last Bank v Frickley Colliery; Pontefract Collieires v Flockton; West End Terriers v Mirfield Parish; Great Preston v Ryhill; Flockton Reserves v Neville v Hill; Graziers Reserves v Wakefield Athletic B; Forty Two FC v St Ignatius; Vulcan FC v Sesku Miners; Hanging Heaton v Wakefield Athletic A; Netherton Sports & Social v Sporting Leeds. Teams to receive a bye: EEP United; Railway; Stanley United Juniors; Travellers Stanley; Wakefield Welfare; Wrenthorpe Rangers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.