Wakefield Athletic striker Danny Young sees his towering header sail narrowly wide.

The hosts got off to the start they hoped for with a goal inside the first 10 minutes as Jack Rothery scored his first goal for three years after keeper Ryan Glover could not hold an initial effort from his midfield partner Raymond Cheng.

It was 2-0 when Kane Whitaker picked out a lovely through ball to send both strikers Danny Young and Adam Eddison through on goal. In a two against one position the strikers made no mistake with Eddison slotting home.

Travellers responded, but came up against a strong defensive structure provided by the returning Gary Jones along with Joe Dack, Kane Whitaker and George Mitchell and Whitaker made it three before half-time with a penalty after his goalbound effort had been cleared with a handball.

Wakefield Athletic midfielder Jack Rothery slides in at the far post to score his side's opening goal against Travellers Stanley.

The second half highlight was provided by a spectacular Young goal of stunning quality as his wonder strike from 25 yards out saw the ball arrow into the top corner, earning him applause from both sides.

The away team enjoyed a good passage of possession and pulled a goal back with 25 minutes remaining.

The comeback hopes were slim, though, and made even more unlikely as Athletic quickly responded to score again when Young latched onto a lovely through ball from the instrumental Levon Zserdicky and rounded the keeper for his second goal.

Wakefield Athletic captain Ray Cheng threads a ball through the Travellers Stanley covering defenders to create a goal opportunity.

The dictating play by Zserdicky in midfield ensured Athletic managed the rest of the game to complete their 5-1 win.

The Mikey Bell MOM was shared by Danny Young, Gary Jones and Levon Zserdicky.

This Sunday all three Wakefield Athletic teams are in action against Nightingale (home), King George (home) and Westgate Common (away).

Fryston AFC kept the pressure on the Premiership One leaders with another victory in the Wakefield Sunday League.

Away to Horse & Jockey, they came back with a well earned 3-1 victory as goals came from Nathan Perks, John Adey and Liam Cooper.

They ended with nine men after Adey and Cooper were both red carded while Islem Jandoubi was also sent-off for Jockey.

The result kept unbeaten Fryston in second place, two points behind Chickenley with three games in hand. The leaders won 3-1 at Frickley Colliery.

Jimmy Eyles found the back of the net four times as Shepherd Arms won 5-1 at Peacock Wakefield in their Premiership One game. Brandon Kane was also on target.

Graham Phillips also scored four times, but ended up on the losing side as Ryhill Open Age lost 6-4 to Nostell MW Sunday, who had Dillon Connelly (two), Ben McAdam, Dean Normington, Jordan Carter and Josh Craig netting..

Despite a first minute goal from Ryan Mateer, Glasshoughton Rangers lost 4-2 at home to Navigation Tavern in the Presidents Cup with Robert Mallender (two), Andrew Aston and Laurence Killey scoring for the winners.

Five goals from Shaune Cornish helped King George OB into the next round of the Presidents Cup as they beat St Ignatius 9-3.