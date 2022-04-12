Wakefield Sunday League reports.

The visitors started the game with intensity and in clinical fashion as quickfire goals in the first opening 10 minutes gave them a two-goal lead.

Brett Smith opened the scoring with shot on the turn which rolled in following a long ball which caught keeper Jack Rothery by surprise. This was followed by a near post effort by Dylan Hutchinson after he cut inside on his right foot.

Athletic were stunned by the two goals deficit, but were not outplayed as they created and missed numerous golden opportunities as the game progressed.

Defender Gary Jones found midfielder Raymond Cheng who sent a through ball cutting the defence out for Aaron Dooley who was unable to finish with the keeper at his mercy.

Man of the moment for Wakefield, forward Bubacarr Camara, was in the thick of it, but sent two headers flashing just wide then fired over from six yards after Chequerfield failed to deal with a cross from Joe Dack.

Hutchinson was on the mark again for Chequerfield in similar fashion to his first goal and made it 3-0 against the run of play.

In the second half the experience of Chequerfield saw them break up play. Athletic struggled to get any momentum, although good work from Danny Young and combination play in midfield with Danny Jones with Kane Whitaker gave wing-backs Josh Harrison and Joe Dack every opportunity to drive forward.

Wakefield did finally find the net when a lovely through ball by Mamadou Touray found Young and his cross flashed across the goalmouth with a Chequerfield defender under pressure from Edrissa Konetah as he was unable to prevent the ball from going in.

The Mikey Bell man of the match award was shared by Harrison, Whittaker and Dack.

This Sunday Athletic conclude their league season with an away trip to Travellers Stanley before playing Kirklands FC in the Premiership Two League Cup final on Sunday, April 24 at the Nostell MW complex (10.30am kick-off).

Wakefield Athletic B drew a tight contest with Travellers Stanley Reserves 2-2 as they played their last game of the season in Championship Two .

Athletic started strongly with Abubakary Touray and Abdul MohammedKair both having early chances before they took the lead through a wonder strike from striker MohammedKair, bending the ball in beautifully from 30 yards out.

The match continued to be a full-blooded affair with plenty of fair but firm tackles flying in and it stayed 1-0 to half-time.

Travellers started the second half strongly and equalised as Tom Jones found himself free on the edge of the box and finished well from a cut back.

Athletic keeper Ali Jamegeh pulled off a couple of good saves to keep his team in the game and Wakefield went ahead again as James Lindsay netted after Josh Noon’s initial effort had been saved.

The lead did not last long with Travellers scoring again as a set piece deflected into the net off an unlucky Sean Hodson, who could not get out the way of the wicked cross.

The last 10 minutes were a tight affair and Wakefield thought they should have had a penalty after more good work from Noon, only for the referee to wave it away much to the surprise of the Athletic players, with the game ending 2-2.

The Mikey Bell man of the match award was shared by the all-round team performance of the Wakefield Athletic B.

Stanley United Sundays maintained their title bid in Premiership One with a 4-3 win away to Frickley Colliery.

Elsewhere in Premiership One, Nostell MW Sunday lost 2-1 at AFC Chickenley with Darren Rushton scoring their only goal.

Peacock Wakefield had Bailey Hall (two), Connor Bailey and Jimmy Greenhough on target as they drew 4-4 with Ryhill Open Age, whose scorers were Lee Carrington (two), Matthew Dakers and Dylan Edwards.

Reece Sheldon and Josh Blackmore scored the goals for Fryston AFC as they beat Shepherds Arms 2-1 in the Premiership One League Cup. Tom Brook netted for the losing side.

Angel Inn had Jake Newell, Jack Cawood and Morgan East on target, but lost 7-3 to West End Terriers in the Presidents Cup.

The Terriers were joined through by Hemsworth MW Sunday who won 5-4 at Westgate Common.

Defeat in this game was tough on Callum Bethel, who scored four times.