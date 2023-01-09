Wakefield Sunday League: Five alive Kane Whitaker leads way for Wakefield Athletic

An open attacking end to end affair saw Athletic ahead early when a flowing move ended with Kane Whitaker's effort evading everyone to go into the far corner of the net.

Striker Usman Mahmood's persistent play was then rewarded when his cross-shot found the target. Metrostars were jolted again a minute later with Kane Whitaker driving in a stunning 40-yard free-kick into the roof of the net.

A brief rally by the home side saw the visitors’ rearguard of Burhan Ahmed, Jamie Grant, Usman Bashir and Joe Dack forced to work overtime before control was regained.

Wakefield Athletic's goal scorers in their 8-2 away success over Whitwood Metrostars. Back: Niall Wood, Usman Mahmood. Front: Kane Whitaker, Haseeb Ahmed.

Athletic scored twice in a six-minute spell to surge into a 5-0 lead. A Joe Dack long throw was glanced on by Ahmed for Whitaker to score with a shot on the turn. Dack then beat his marker before delivering a venomous cross that saw Whitaker react sharply to steer home.

The second half was a more competitive affair. Whitwood rattled the woodwork twice and forced keeper George Mitchell into three noteworthy saves before he was beaten by Richie Dunning’s spot kick.

Athletic stemmed the fightback as Hammad Ali fired a low drive across for Haseeb Ahmed to slide in to score.

The home side fought back gamely with Calve Hughes netting with a superb rasping effort. But Whitaker added his fifth goal and Niall Wood capitalised on a forced back pass.

The Howdens MOM award was shared by Whitaker, Luke Midgley and Ahmed.

Josh Craig’s double helped Nostell MW Sunday to a 3-1 success away to Stanley United Sundays in Premiership One.

Billy Mole was also on target as Nostell climbed to fifth.

Elsewhere in the top division Frickley Colliery lost 4-3 at AFC Chickenley.

Hemsworth MW Sunday enjoyed cup success with a resounding 7-1 win over Kirklands as Joe Webster hit a hat-trick and further goals came from Connor Chadwick (two), Will Kemp and Darcy Pugh.

Daniel Glassford (two), Harvey Maude and Oliver Marshall were on target as Stanley United Juniors OA beat Wrenthorpe Rangers 5-3 in Championship Two.

Billy Walster’s double earned a point for Pontefract Collieries Sunday as they drew 2-2 with Westgate Common, who had Adam Swift on target.

