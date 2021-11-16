Wakefield Sunday League: Four star Danny Young leads way for Athletic

Wakefield Sunday League round-up.

After a minute’s silence was observed for Remembrance Day Athletic started with intensity and came up with two quickfire clinical finishes in the opening 10 minutes, with Ray Cheng and Danny Jones on target.

Whitwood used their physical presence to their advantage and were awarded a penalty after 50-50 aerial challenge involving Calvin Dunning and keeper Aaron Dooley resulted in Mike Corr netting from the spot.

A strong start to the second half saw Wakefield go 3-1 up with a Young header.

Dunning earned the visitors their second penalty, which he put away, and they would have levelled had it not been for a superb save from sub keeper Jack Rothery. But Athletic regained the upper hand and went on to seal victory with Young adding two more goals and teenage substitute Edrissa Konateh getting his first of the season.

Mikey Bell MOM was shared by Danny Young, Danny Jones and Ray Cheng.

Wakefield Athletic A continued their winning streak with a hard-fought 3-1 success against Championship One promotion rivals Navigation Tavern.

Keeper Imran Uddin made two excellent stops, but could not prevent Tavern from taking the lead before Athletic settled to equalise with a coolly struck spot-kick by Hammad Ali.

The second half saw Wakefield produce better controlled football and although Ali was twice denied by the woodwork they went on to clinch victory with goals from Burhan Ahmed and Mohammed Usman.

Mikey Bell MOM went to Uddin, Ali and Usman.

Wakefield Athletic B slipped to a 4-2 away loss at Westgate Common in Championship Two.

Louis Holt struck twice to have Westgate 2-1 up at the break, Joe Land replying.

Joe Fitzpatrick and an own goal made it 4-1 before Athletic managed a consolation through Andrew Jackson’s penalty after James Lindsay had been brought down. Mikey Bell MOM went to Ali Jamegeh, Tom Land and Ismael Konateh.

Elsewhere in the Wakefield Sunday League, Shepherds Arms came out on top in a nine-goal thriller against Nostell MW Sunday in Premiership One.

Brandon Kane led the way for the winners as he bagged a hat-trick while Jake Irvine and Jimmy Eyles were also on target.

Billy Mole, Dean Normington and Josh Craig (two) were Nostell's scorers.

Horse & Jockey earned a point from their 2-2 draw with Castleford FC Sundays as Luke Ambler and Thomas Scholey netted.

Travellers Stanley edged out Dewsbury Rangers U21s 4-3 in Premiership Two with goals from Lee Hawkhead, Harry Wilson, Nathaniel McDonald and Matty Thewlis.

In Championship One, Angel Inn had Jack Silverwood and Morgan East among the scorers as they won 5-0 away to King George OB.

College FC were well beaten in Championship Two, going down 7-1 to Glasshoughton Rangers with Jordan Payne scoring their only goal.

Thomas Robinson was on target for Travellers Stanley Reserves, but they lost 4-1 away to West End Terriers.