Wakefield Sunday League: Kirklands stun champions Fryston in impressive cup success

The Wakefield side showed their intent from the start and should have taken an early lead as Amir Heidari could not convert a golden opportunity.

The early stages saw an open encounter with both sides given licence to attack. Jordan Ripley made a few eye catching saves, tipping the ball onto the woodwork and coming up with another double stop to keep Fryston at bay early on.

Fryston attacked with more frequency, which allowed Kirklands to counter and from one such attack a ball fell 30 yards out to the galloping Gareth Dobson, who smashed it first time on the half-volley, lobbing the Fryston stopper with the ball nestling in the top corner.

Luke Haigh and goalkeeper Jordan Ripley were man of the match award winners for Kirklands against Fryston AFC.

Moments later it was Ripley once again who made a terrific save, only for Fryston to poke the rebound past him and goal bound. But the quick thinking Cory Bedford pounced and managed to clear the ball off the line.

It was then another counter attack, which saw a well timed ball send Mehr Hussain away. His first touch teed him up as he swept away his finish into the bottom corner only to be adjudged offside.

Kirklands were pinned back un the second half, but the defence remained stout, repelling wave after wave of attacks with little outlet for the home side.

Ripley was called into action again as a goalmouth scramble ensued with cries from Fryston for a penalty waved away by the referee. The keeper reacted quickly saving the ball onto the woodwork and the home side had somehow survived the scramble.

Danny McKie was introduced as Kirklands looked to get higher up the pitch and made an immediate impact, bustling past two defenders.

Moments later the chance came, as another cracking pass was well timed through the middle of the Fryston defence and found McKie in behind to take one touch and calmly slot past the onrushing keeper to make it 2-0.

Fryston were not done, though, and after a quick free-kick they found a way through to make it 2-1.

They then threw caution to the wind as they chased an equaliser, but Kirklands hung onto their slender lead.

As time ticked down, another Fryston attack resulted in a loose ball finding Kirklands’ Karl Villa in his own half and after releasing Mehr Hussain down the left hand side, he beat his man before a well timed crossfield pass found an on rushing McKie who made no mistake in slotting the ball away to give Kirklands a well earned 3-1 victory.

Ripley was simply fantastic with some ridiculous single and double saves and scooped the KH Mortgages MOM while midfield terrier Luke Haigh and solid Cory Bedford shared the Cooper & Cutt Estate Agents MOM award.

Kirklands reserves drew 4-4 in an actioned packed Championship Two encounter with Pontefract Collieries.

They were back in action after a seven week break from football and it showed as Pontefract started the better, hitting the visitors on the counter attack to score two goals.

However, the visitors suddenly found their feet and it was Matt Summersgill who got his 2023 goal tally off the mark with an astonishing 30-yard wind assisted lob.

It did not take him long to double his tally, repeating his earlier feat with another lob this time with the help of a deflection.

Just as the first half was about to come to a close, it was Collieries who wrestled the lead back as an unlucky deflection found its way into the Kirklands goal.

The reserves showed plenty of character and resilience once again after Pontefract hit the visitors on the counter attack and restored their earlier two-goal advantage to lead 4-2.

That promoted a change in formation as Kirklands switched to a 4-4-2 as well as introducing Jez King and Matt Lockwood off the bench and suddenly the Outwood-based outfit looked stronger and more formidable.

Two quick goals followed as Summersgill completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot and it was left to the experienced Gary Cutt to level the match as he sneaked in at the back post, receiving a smart pass from Lockwood and cushioning his shot into the net.

That was not the end of the action, though, as a Kirklands defender was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area and Collieries were awarded a penalty with a minute to go. They could not convert, though, as the spot kick was blazed over with the game finishing 4-4.