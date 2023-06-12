Mount Pleasant FC were new to Championship One and ended up as champions after a campaign that saw them win all but one of their league fixtures, losing only to runners-up Dale Club.

In a memorable campaign for the team they also triumphed in the Championship One League Cup final when striker Abdullah Mayat hit a hat-trick as they beat Flockton FC 7-0.

Alverthorpe Athletic were also crowned champions in their first season as they finished in top spot in Championship Two, edging out runners-up Staincross FC and boasting a record of 15 wins, one draw and just two losses.

Captain Waisu Adeniran led the celebrations when Alverthorpe Athletic enjoyed cup final success against Wakefield Athletic B.

There was double success for this team too as they beat Wakefield Athletic B 3-0 in the Championship Two League Cup final.

New faces also dominated the cup competitions, lifting five of the six cups.

Junk Old Boys enjoyed a cup double with victories in the Landlords Trophy and Premiership Two League Cup finals.

Glasshoughton Rangers, who jumped two divisions from the previous season, were the surprise package in the league, gaining promotion into the top flight after finishing top in Premiership Two.

Their record of 12 wins, a draw and three defeats left them four points clear of runners-up Navigation Tavern.

Chequerfield deserve a special mention after flying the flag for the league well in a fantastic campaign.

They came with a great late run to finish as Premiership One champions, pipping reigning champions Fryston AFC by two points, and won the District Cup.

They also reached finals in the West Riding County Sunday Cup and Landlords Trophy competitions.

Honours list for Wakefield & District Sunday Football League for the 2022-23 season:

Premiership One: Chequerfield

Premiership Two: Glasshoughton Rangers

Championship One: Mount Pleasant

Championship Two: Alverthorpe Athletic

Landlords Trophy: Junk Old Boys (competed by all four divisions)

President's Cup: Dale Club (open to the lower two tiers and reserves sides)

Premiership One League Cup: Fryston AFC

Premiership Two League Cup: Junk Old Boys

Championship One League Cup: Mount Pleasant

Championship Two League Cup: Alverthorpe Athletic

Wakefield Athletic Old Boys are holding a memorial football match on Saturday in memory of long-serving stalwart Mikey Bell, who was with them for more than two decades before passing away from rare disease amyloidosis.

Funds raised will go towards research into the amyloidosis condition and the game will be led by Gavin Bell and Iso Budimir who both captained Wakefield Athletic during the time Mikey coached and managed the first team.