Wakefield Sunday League: Seven-up Nostell MW prove too potent for Wakefield Athletic

Athletic were rusty on their return to action after eight weeks inactivity and came up against an in-form Nostell side who moved up to joint third.

Danny Young, Abubakary Touray and Kane Whitaker netted for Athletic, but they lost 7-3 with Josh Craig and Jock Curran also netting for the hosts. The Howdens man of the match was shared by Young, Joe Dack and Whitaker.

The visitors were expecting a tough game with the eight-week absence of football due to the holidays and the weather conditions, but surprisingly found themselves with a golden chance right from the kick-off as Whitaker was put through on goal by Young. He placed his effort past former Wakefield AFC goalkeeper George Baston, but was denied by a recovering defender.

Billy Mole struck twice for Nostell MW (Sunday) against Wakefield Athletic.

This was a wake-up call for the hosts as Nostell retaliated with their top marksmen Mole who took two bites at his effort to put his side 1-0 ahead with just a quarter of an hour gone.

The restart for Wakefield Athletic was similar to the kick-off as they found themselves running at the defenders with Whitaker fizzing a ball across the box for Young to slot home the equaliser.

Welfare responded again with two quickfire goals this time as Connelly struck twice in similar fashion after being played through on goal.

Athletic goalkeeper George Mitchell was applauded for his vital saves with both sides astonished that the score remained 3-1 after a superb one-handed save to deny Mole and Connelly.

Nostell did manage to score one more for a 4-1 lead as Connolly slotted home to complete his hat-trick.

The second half saw a rejuvenated Athletic side and good play by Raymond Cheng, Josh Hemingway and Danny Jones set up Touray to score with a nonchalant finish.

Whitaker got in on the goal scoring action after combining with Young.

But they were unable to make further inroads as Mole, Craig and Curran added to Welfare’s tally.

An eleventh-hour hiccup saw Wakefield Athletic A take the field with seven players and they gallantly lost 4-1 to Whitwood Metrostars in Premiership Two.

Josh Price gave Whitwood a 1-0 half-time lead and they added three more after the break through Richie Dunning (two) and Jake Roberts.

Athletic deservedly got a consolation as Riyadul Islam slotted home. Howdens man of the match went to the depleted team for their collective effort.

Wakefield Athletic B fell to their second defeat against a strong Staincross outfit as they went down 4-2 in a second against third clash in Championship Two.

It was the Wakefield side that started the match brightly and went ahead as great hold up play by midfielder Suleyman Kabba enabled James Lindsay to break the defensive line, sprinting clear to slot the ball into the bottom left-hand corner.

They could have been two goals up soon after, but some great goalkeeping work denied striker Samba Jabbi.

Staincross were awarded a penalty, but William Pearce dragged his spot kick wide.

Undeterred by the miss, the Barnsley outfit got an equaliser through a Lee Gill goal and the sides headed into half-time level.

The start of the second half saw Staincross make it 2-1 through a long-range effort by Gill and they increased their lead in the 78th minute with a looping free-kick expertly converted by Henry Padgett.

The game ebbed and flowed and Athletic grabbed a foothold back in the match. Fantastic pressing from teenage debutant Lassana Sillah caused chaos in the Staincross defence and saw Jocob Laskowski pounce on the loose ball to net from a tight angle.

Wakefield pushed forward in numbers for an equaliser but as the game ticked into the dying minute, Staincross sealed the points with a superb solo goal from substitute Nnamdi Ike.