The league will consist of four divisions with 10 teams in two of them and 12 in the others.

Two teams folded post-season – King George OB and Mount Pleasant due to lack of players and volunteers respectively. But the Wakefield Sunday League’s constitution allows teams within the 35 miles radius of Wakefield Town Hall to be accepted into its league. And 11 new teams have been accepted for the coming season – AFC Royal (Doncaster), Wellington Westgate FC (Huddersfield), Vulcan FC (Huddersfield), Overthorpe Savs (Dewsbury), The Last Bank (Pontefract), The Mad Ox (Castleford), Forty Two FC (Horbury), Hemsworth Town, Ryhill FC, Wakefield Welfare and Spen Valley FC (Gomersal).

The league provides fair competitive football, which had prompted changes in some teams’ placement reflecting their results of the previous season in the lower tier plus accommodating no less than nine new start-up teams in the lower two tiers.

Sal Habib, chairman and public relations officer of the Wakefield & District Sunday Football League.

AFC Royal, who have joined from the top tier of the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League, and Wellington Westgate, who came from the top tier of the Calder Valley Sunday League, have both been placed in Premiership One.

Two clubs have had a name change, the Navigation Tavern have changed their name to Fishers FC and the Angel Inn are now Carlton FC.

Mark Haywood, former EFL referee and current referee’s development officer at West Riding County FA, gave an update presentation of the new rule changes and the point deduction in relation to disciplinary measures to all the Wakefield Sunday League clubs and match officials last Tuesday at the West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club.

There was a good number in attendance.

St Ignatius FC, who currently play in the Wakefield Sunday League, are looking to recruit players for the new season.

The club was formed in 1966 in Ossett and have continued to play since that date, but this season we have a shortage of players.

All they have done to recruit players so far has failed and they are hoping to find sufficient numbers to be able to play their first league game, which is on Sunday.