Wakefield Sunday League title contenders Fryston AFC hit 10 against Horse & Jockey
Unbeaten Fryston AFC closed the gap to two points behind leaders AFC Chickenley when they hit the goal trail in a convincing win in their latest Wakefield Sunday League outing.
Horse & Jockey were no match for the Premiership One title contenders as they were heavily beaten 10-0.
The goals were shared around, but Stephen Campbell led the way with a hat-trick. James Dyson (two), Josh Blackmore, Jamie Rollinson, Jamie Simpson, Mitchell McHugh and Michael McNamara completed the scoring for second-placed Fryston.
Two goals from Jimmy Eyles helped Shepherds Arms to a 3-1 success when they were in action in the Landlords Trophy away to Chequerfield.
Also in the Landlords Trophy, Nostell MW Sunday edged out Stanley United Sunday 1-0 while West End Terriers drew 5-5 away to AFC Chickenley.
Angel Inn won a Presidents Cup tie when they beat Westgate Common 3-1.
All their goals came in the second half with Jake Newell and Billy Passey (two) on target after Joe Fitzpatrick had given Westgate a first half lead.
In the same competition College FC went down 6-3 to Navigation Tavern while Travellers Stanley Reserves drew 2-2 at home to Glasshoughton Rangers, who had Nathan Barker on target.