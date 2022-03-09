Wakefield Sunday League round-up from the latest games.

Horse & Jockey were no match for the Premiership One title contenders as they were heavily beaten 10-0.

The goals were shared around, but Stephen Campbell led the way with a hat-trick. James Dyson (two), Josh Blackmore, Jamie Rollinson, Jamie Simpson, Mitchell McHugh and Michael McNamara completed the scoring for second-placed Fryston.

Two goals from Jimmy Eyles helped Shepherds Arms to a 3-1 success when they were in action in the Landlords Trophy away to Chequerfield.

Also in the Landlords Trophy, Nostell MW Sunday edged out Stanley United Sunday 1-0 while West End Terriers drew 5-5 away to AFC Chickenley.

Angel Inn won a Presidents Cup tie when they beat Westgate Common 3-1.

All their goals came in the second half with Jake Newell and Billy Passey (two) on target after Joe Fitzpatrick had given Westgate a first half lead.