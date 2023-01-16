Wakefield Sunday League: Top of table Fryston AFC drop points despite Horbury hat-trick

The draw was supervised by league official Sal Habib in the presence of players and officials of both King George FC and Great Preston FC.

The draw was conducted by Devan McIntosh (King George OB FC) who drew the home team, Mark Churchill (Great Preston FC) who drew the away team with Davy Jones (Wakefield Athletic FC) acting as the draw verifier.

The semi-final League Cup draws are:

Premiership One: Wakefield Athletic v Peacock FC/Fryston AFC/Chequerfield FC; Frickley Colliery v Nostell MW.

Premiership Two: Navigation Tavern v Junk Old Boys; Hemsworth MW v Crown Scissett/Glasshoughton Rangers.

Championship One: Great Preston FC/Travellers Stanley FC v Mount Pleasant/Dale Club; Eggborough Eagles v Flockton.

Championship Two: Pontefract Collieries Sunday v Wakefield Athletic B/Wrenthorpe Rangers; Staincross FC/Westgate Common FC v St Ignatius/Alverthorpe Athletic.

The wet weather put paid to many of the scheduled Wakefield Sunday League matches, but one went ahead in the Premiership One with unbeaten leaders Fryston AFC held to a 4-4 draw by AFC Chickenley despite Andrew Hobury hitting a hat-trick. James Dyson also netted.

Two games were played in Championship One. Leaders Angel Inn won 4-2 away to Eggborough Eagles to stay three points ahead of Great Preston Sundays who beat King George OB 5-1 courtesy of a hat-trick from Jack Wilman and two goals by Jack Farrar.

Thomas Whitworth netted King George’s only goal as they stayed seventh.

Despite Harvey Maude’s goal Stanley Junior OA lost a Championship Two cup tie 2-1 to Pontefract Collieries Sunday.