Wakefield trailblazer Michelle Holmes is delighted to see growth of women’s football

Michelle Holmes is a proud mum of sports loving children these days, but her own football history began when at a young age she wanted to take up football, but had no girls team to play for.

“It was 1993 and girls playing football was simply just not a thing,” explained Michelle.

“I had no choice but to start playing for a boys team. At under 7s level I joined Alverthorpe Juniors and became the first girl footballer to play for them.

Michelle Holmes started out with Alverthorpe Juniors boys team.

“On a weekly basis I was met with comments such as ‘this will be easy they have a girl’ or ‘we can attack down that side, where the girl is’. I 100 per cent used that as my motivation to prove them wrong.

“I used to say to myself the first player who comes anywhere near me I will not only take the ball I would take the player too just for effect.

“Thankfully I’ve never been one to let other people’s comments effect my choices. I know others may have been put off but for me it only made me stronger.”

As was the law at the time at 10 years old Michelle could no longer play in the boys game and had to leave Alverthorpe Juniors. But with girls football beginning to be more popular she was able to play for Morley Spurs U12s against other girls.

Michelle went on to play for Durkar Devils, Hall Green United, Rothwell Town, Ossett Albion and Ossett Town.

“My biggest achievement was playing for the team I follow at Sheffield Wednesday Ladies Reserves,”she said.

“Unfortunately after already having ankle and knee surgery I had to listen to my body and had to give up the sport I loved due to injury. It was such a large part of my life from age six to 29.

“I have been lucky enough to have some great teammates along the way of both sexes and had some fantastic coaches/ managers who have offered me amazing support.

“In 2016 I took on a more player/ coaching role to give back to the sport that had brought me so much enjoyment.

“In 2017 I had my daughter Amelia, who started playing football at just 18 months old at Didikicks and Kixx and most recently Alverthorpe Juniors – the same team as me all those years ago.

“My step daughter Dior Bentley at the age of 12 showed an interest in football. She quickly progressed and at the age of 15 she was handed her first contract for an RTC team at Doncaster Belles Girls.

“Dior is now 16 and is a qualified referee and has chosen to progress her refereeing ambitions after already officiating for an England U16 match only a few months ago.

“My main focus now at 35 consists of supporting my girls through their hobbies but I have more recently played for a mums team in Rothwell called Inter Me Gin. I have tried to pass on some of my knowledge and encouragement to other women interested in playing football.

“Sadly both my knees are now under review and pending further surgery. I am once again forced to completely stop the sport I love.

"I do hope one day I will be able to run my own junior football team.”