Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield’s Bates’ Brothers are feeling on top of the world after helping England to become world champions in walking football.

​Brothers Richard and Christopher Bates both play their club football at Leeds Walking Football Club and played key roles in helping the England men's over-50s side secure world glory in Chesterfield.

The England team was unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning six matches and drawing three, as they saw off fierce competition from Wales, Peru, France, Poland, Norway, Australia, Caribbean Select and Sweden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard, who got to lift the trophy as England’s winning captain, said: "World champions, wow.

England's victorious World Championship team celebrate their success.

"It was a very emotional and a proud moment for us all to win this tournament, even more so, for myself who actually got to lift the trophy.

"This has to be the best squad we have assembled, selected and I’m proud of each and every one of them, especially after disappointment last year in Marseille when we were unable to win.

"My brother and I are both very proud to play for both Leeds Walking Football and for England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To play for your country is a massive honour and after great success for England at a number of age levels we are all our teams are looking forward to defending their titles in Malmö, Sweden in 2025."

England heroes Richard and Christopher Bates with the World Cup.

Christopher said: "What an experience we all had.

"Walking football is an amazing inclusive sport that keeps all of us physically and mentally active.

"I would recommend the sport to anyone who is thinking of dusting off their boots, anyone who may be interested please contact Leeds Walking Football via our Facebook page.”

The IWFF England organisation enjoyed huge success across the spectrum, with the ladies over-40s and over-60s victorious in their categories (the 50s missed out finishing third).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men's over-60s, over-65s and over-70s also won their respective tournaments, which they hope will set the platform for Gareth Southgate and his players at this summer's Euros.